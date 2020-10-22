Virat Kohli Posts Funny Picture With Bangalore Teammates, Calls AB 'kid Who Did The Work'

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli has shared a picture with his Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore teammates AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj with a hilarious caption. Bangalore have been having a dream run at the Dream11 IPL and that is reflected in the player's social media posts. With some qualification pressure taken off, the players have all been seen making the most of their off-days, relaxing on the beach with their families and friends.

This pic takes me back to school days. 4 guys from the same class, and AB is the kid who's finished homework and is prepared and the other 3 know they are in trouble 😂 pic.twitter.com/KmJ1XtAUJa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 22, 2020

Kohli's "school days" at the Dream11 IPL 2020

The 'King of Cricket' Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post an adorable picture with some of his team's brightest and best. AB de Villiers, the architect of Bangalore's close win over Rajasthan, has finally found some consistency in his game. Youngster Devdutt Padikkal has been in great form the entire season, scoring 321 runs from the 10 matches he has played so far. Finally, there's Mohammed Siraj, the undoubted champion of Bangalore's dominant outing against Kolkata on Wednesday. Siraj took 3 wickets fro his eight overs, bowling a record, two consecutive maiden overs to restrict Kolkata to 84 runs.

In the picture, all four players are standing next to each other, with Padikkal, Kohli and Siraj looking confused and as if they're trying to hide something, while ABD looks happy and confident. Kohli likened this picture to that of four students of which three had forgotten their homework, while ABD was the only student who had remembered to do his work. The post has garnered 54.9k likes on Twitter and has more than 1k replies and 4.7k retweets. Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan was among the people who commented on the post, writing "And Siraj is even don't know that teacher has given us homework."

Bangalore IPL team at the Dream11 IPL 2020

Virat Kohli and his Bangalore side registered their seventh win of the season with a convincing defeat over Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. After a terrible last-place finish in 2019, Bangalore have come back in fine form. They are now at second place on the points table with 14 points from their 10 matches. They are only in second place by virtue of their net run rate which is at +0.182 compared to Delhi's +0.774. Bangalore are eyeing a place in the playoffs after their second-place finish in 2016.

Image Credits: Virat Kohli Twitter

