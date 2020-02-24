Australia: Koala Hugs A Teddy Bear That Looks Just Like Its Mother, Watch Video

An emotional video has surfaced on the internet which shows a very touching moment in which a koala that lost its mother in the ravaging Australian bushfires clutch a toy replica of itself. According to the international media reports, American vet Paul Ramos captured the beautiful moment and said that it highlighted how devastating the bushfire crisis has effect on small animals.

Ramos uploaded a heartwarming video on Instagram with caption, "This little girl unfortunately just lost her mother. People and Nature: Truly we are all connected and we can, and must do better."

Video garners huge attention

Ramos jetted off from the US to help the veterans in Australia to deal with the cases that stemmed from the bushfires.

According to the reports, the koala was found in Victoria's south-west, which has been completely devastated by bushfires over the past few months. Ramos said that it was an epic moment when the koala grabbed a toy koala thinking it to be its mother. The video has managed to garner wide attention on social media. A user wrote, "Poor baby. Not fair. Not fair at all. A week ago she had her mom and now she has a teddy bear." The second user wrote, "OMG. This is heartbreaking. Cute koala. Stay strong."

Rescued koala climbs tree

Similarly, a heartwarming video of a koala has surfaced on the internet which was rescued from the bushfires in Australia. The adorable video has won the internet as it was successfully rescued back to the natural habitat. The video was shared by a leading media outlet with the caption, "Back Home: Clare the koala, who was rescued from bushfires in Australia, carefully inspected her options before selecting her first tree to climb after being released from a sanctuary over the weekend."

