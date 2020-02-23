Australia Honours 25 Victims Killed During Unprecedented Bushfires In NSW

Families, firefighters, and politicians assembled in a public ceremony in Sydney on February 23 to pay tributes to 25 people killed in the recent ravaging bushfires that gripped the country's most populous state. The ravaging bushfires erupted in September and lasted until torrential rains hit earlier this month, as per reports. It killed billion of native animals nationally and destroyed 2,500 homes. New South Wales state was among the most devastated in the recent bushfires. Among the 25 killed there were 19 civilians, three local volunteer firefighters, and three US firefighters.

READ: Australia To Hold Wide-ranging Inquiry Into Bushfires That Killed 33

An honour to represent @CloverMoore and @LGNSW at today’s memorial service commemorating those impacted by the recent NSW bushfires. A moving tribute, and a reminder of all there is to do to recover. pic.twitter.com/06JQmskj9F — Councillor Linda Scott (@ClrLindaScott) February 23, 2020

PM thanked those who fought bushfires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked all who bravely fought the bushfires and honoured those who died. Morrison has said that a six month Royal Commission would investigate future preparedness for bushfires and the need for any changes to the law. Morrison while talking to the media said that the Royal Commission will look into practical things that must be done to keep Australians safe for longer in hot dry summers and the commission will also clear as to who will be responsible for overseeing emergency authorities.

READ: Koala Rescued From Bushfire Inspects Which Tree To Climb, Watch Video

The wide-ranging inquiry ordered by Morisson comes in the aftermath of the disaster that killed 33 people and destroyed over 3,000 homes. The bushfire that started in September last year was contained just days ago in Sydney's New South Wales region. As per reports, the bushfire had raised 10 million hectares of land in Australia that is an area equivalent to the landmass of South Korea.

READ: Australia Offers Visa Extension For Backpackers Who Contribute To Bushfire Relief Work

80% koala wiped out

According to Steven Selwood of South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management, there are only 9,000 koalas that remain out of the 46,000 that were thought to be on Kangaroo Island before this season's bushfire. Some experts estimate that around 80 per cent of Koala habitat has been wiped out since the deadly fire started down under. Koalas are already listed as vulnerable but conservationists and environmentalists believe that they should be now categorised as endangered.

READ: Australia: Officials Declare 'State Of Emergency' As Bushfires Threaten Canberra