Now, Australian Senator Blames 'Eco-Terrorists' For Bushfires & Seeks Investigation

An Australian senator has called on the nation’s spies to investigate whether ‘eco-terrorists’ were responsible for the country's unprecedented bushfires. Concetta Fierrawanti-Wels, , a senior member of Australia's ruling Liberal party said that it defies logic that hundreds of bushfires started at the same time.

Extreme activism & perhaps "eco-terrorism"? With satellite data showing 87% of #bushfiresAustralia man-made (40% deliberately lit), it's time to use communications meta-data in the investigation of arsonists. Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective? #auspol pic.twitter.com/uAm2X1tslt — C Fierravanti-Wells (@Senator_CFW) February 11, 2020

'What was their motive and intent?'

Speaking in the Australian parliament, Wells claimed that that the vast number of fires that started around the same time in Australia not only gave the impression of the possibility of arsonist attack but also suggests a level of coordination."Who are they? What was their motive and intent? Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective conducting eco-terrorism?" she asked.

Head of New South Wales Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons had earlier said that the arsonists were not the main cause of the fires before adding that the season was mainly dominated by natural causes, mainly lighting, leading to fires, international media reported. The bushfires have rekindled the debate on climate change in Australia.

According to international media, bushfires in Australia have claimed the lives of at least 33 people including four firefighters - and charred more than 11 million hectares (110,000 sq km or 27.2 million acres) of bush, forest and parks across the nation. In the worst-hit state, New South Wales (NSW), the fire has affected more than five million hectares, destroying more than 2,000 houses and forcing thousands to seek shelter elsewhere. More than 1,600 firefighters are currently working to slow the spread of fires and shore up containment lines, the NSW Rural Fire Service says. The biggest loss has been to the native animal population, with the casualty count in the hundreds of millions.