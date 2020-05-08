‘Desi Jugaad’: Milkman Lauded For His Innovative Technique To Maintain Social Distancing

In a bid to maintain physical distance amid coronavirus pandemic, a milk delivery man found a unique way to keep the supply of essential goods unhindered. While taking to Twitter, an IAS Officer, Nitin Sangwan shared a photo in which one can see the milkman’s innovative idea to maintain a safe distance between him and his customers.

In the photo, which has taken the internet by storm, one can see a customer standing a few feet away from the milkman, while he himself is wearing protective gear, including mask and gloves. The milk delivery man can be seen pouring milk in a funnel, which is connected to a pipe. While the customer is seen holding a bowl just below the other end of the pipe, the unique technique ensures zero contact.

Good to see that some people go extra mile to keep themselves and others safe.



Let's do basic minimum things of staying at home, wearing mask and keeping social distance even if we cannot go an extra mile like this innovative milkman. pic.twitter.com/RrjYVtdaKW — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) May 7, 2020

'Desi jugaad'

The photo has gone viral and has been shared on several social media platforms. Several internet users have praised the milkman for his idea and for maintaining an appropriate distance amid such unprecedented times. One internet user also wrote, “Creativity....This is called desi jugaaad”.

Here are some of the most trending replies,

Great India Great Indians :D Best Jugad :P — Divya Makhijani (@DiaMakhijani) May 7, 2020

“Necessity is the mother of invention.”

In India: जुगाड़ पहले से तैयार है. आप काम बताओ. #Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/ElcljWiDvK — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 7, 2020

Nothing has more strength than dire necessity. Simple and innovative way to maintain social distancing while distributing milk. #Social_Distancing @anandmahindra @hvgoenka https://t.co/0ulBAdeyF6 — Rohan Amrutkar (@imamrutkar) May 7, 2020

Really Hat's 👍👍🙏

Good initiative good logic 🙏 — @bhi'Sohni (@abhisohni) May 7, 2020

Kudos...innovative & creative to think of others and himself too, stay safe. — Vimileswari Naidu (@VimileswariN) May 7, 2020

You need to be especially vigilant in times of trouble, take care sir — Ashish Mehta (@NAME_is_AK) May 7, 2020

What a capture Nitin !! Necessity is the mother of Invention my father taught me and so true here — HRM Solutions (@HRM_Solutions) May 7, 2020

