‘Desi Jugaad’: Milkman Lauded For His Innovative Technique To Maintain Social Distancing

In a bid to maintain physical distance amid coronavirus pandemic, a milk delivery man found a 'jugaad' to keep the supply of essential goods unhindered.

Jugaad

In a bid to maintain physical distance amid coronavirus pandemic, a milk delivery man found a unique way to keep the supply of essential goods unhindered. While taking to Twitter, an IAS Officer, Nitin Sangwan shared a photo in which one can see the milkman’s innovative idea to maintain a safe distance between him and his customers. 

In the photo, which has taken the internet by storm, one can see a customer standing a few feet away from the milkman, while he himself is wearing protective gear, including mask and gloves. The milk delivery man can be seen pouring milk in a funnel, which is connected to a pipe. While the customer is seen holding a bowl just below the other end of the pipe, the unique technique ensures zero contact. 

'Desi jugaad'

The photo has gone viral and has been shared on several social media platforms. Several internet users have praised the milkman for his idea and for maintaining an appropriate distance amid such unprecedented times. One internet user also wrote, “Creativity....This is called desi jugaaad”. 

Here are some of the most trending replies, 

