Kolkata: Sweet Shop Creates 'Immunity Sandesh' With 15 Different Herbs & Spices

In a bid to enhance the immune system and fight coronavirus, people are opting for varied means, from kaadha to other herbal concoctions, the internet is overwhelmed with people serching for immunity boosters. Amidst all this, a sweet shop in Kolkata, West Bengal has developed a Sandesh filled with the goodness of 15 herbs. Named as 'Immunity Sandesh', the sweet has reportedly received thumbs up from ayurvedic experts and is growing popular amid customers.

Immunity Sandesh for protection from #Corona. And for your sweet tooth of course. Forget the sales pitch, enjoy the sweets. pic.twitter.com/lkKqCUk2GC — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) June 6, 2020

The Bengali Sweet shop owned by Balram Mullick and Radharaman Mullik has come up with a Sandesh made out of herbal ingredients. According to reports, the traditional Bengali sweet is made up of tulsi, Haldi (turmeric), chhoti ilaichi (cardamom), joshti modhu (licorice), jayfal (nutmeg), ginger, galangal , peepul, kali mirch (black pepper), kala jeera (black cumin), and tej patta (bay leaves) amidst others. These herbs are then mixed with chhena (cottage cheese) and served.

'Made with Himalayan honey'

The makers have, meanwhile, claimed that the sweet can protect people from COVID-19. The owners further said that since Himalayan honey has been used instead of sugar, the herbs used to make the sweet retain their property. Sudip Mallick, the head of the company, speaking to a Bengali newspaper, also revealed that he had contacted various ayurvedic experts before making the sweet.

In April, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared an extension of time for the duration of sweet shops. The CM herself stated that shops selling sweets will be open from 8 am to 4 pm. Sweetmeat makers in West Bengal have welcomed the state government's decision to allow their shops to operate from 8 am to 4 pm, an extension from its earlier noon-4pm window.

