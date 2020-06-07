Bengaluru Police Share Riddle To Give An Important Message About COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bengaluru Police made a unique attempt to encourage people to adhere to the guidelines put forth by the governments. Posting a riddle with the caption saying “who’s the smartest”, the police authorities called for answers to a riddle with an essential message. The Bengaluru Police hinted that the answer to the riddle is significant to contain the ongoing pandemic and said it is to “arrest corona”. The question asks, “What has two loops, fits perfectly on your ears, makes you look real cool, and saves your life?”.

Riddle riddle on the timeline, who’s the smartest of us all? #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/vSsrmaBSe2 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 6, 2020

‘Is it specs?’

While most of the internet users took part in the little competition started by the Bengaluru Police, one of them even joked that the answer is “obviously mask”. While someone else noted that it can be about specs but since it has been referred to COVID-19 pandemic, the answer is a mask. Hundreds of people liked the tweet posted by the police authorities to urge people “put on thinking cap”. One of the Twitter users even shared an image of Mickey Mouse wearing a mask.

Here is an answer from MICKEY pic.twitter.com/kYAxWpFNla — Lone Wolf (@ethical_mind) June 6, 2020

Mask — Mohammed Bilal (@whatisbilalupto) June 6, 2020

Helmet when you are riding a bike. — Ganesh B (@_ganeshb_) June 6, 2020

Face Mask 😷 — Sajid (@sajid120) June 6, 2020

Face Mask — Abhinav Parasar (@iAbhinavParasar) June 6, 2020

Answer could be eye glasses also, but due to prevailing situation it is Mask 😀 — Fully Faltu (@fullyfaltu2020) June 6, 2020

Face mask — P K T 🇮🇳 (@pramodthimmaiah) June 6, 2020

