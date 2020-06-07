Last Updated:

Bengaluru Police Share Riddle To Give An Important Message About COVID-19

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Bengaluru Police took a unique attempt to encourage people to adhere to the guidelines put forth by the governments.

Bengaluru Police

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bengaluru Police made a unique attempt to encourage people to adhere to the guidelines put forth by the governments. Posting a riddle with the caption saying “who’s the smartest”, the police authorities called for answers to a riddle with an essential message. The Bengaluru Police hinted that the answer to the riddle is significant to contain the ongoing pandemic and said it is to “arrest corona”. The question asks, “What has two loops, fits perfectly on your ears, makes you look real cool, and saves your life?”.

‘Is it specs?’

While most of the internet users took part in the little competition started by the Bengaluru Police, one of them even joked that the answer is “obviously mask”. While someone else noted that it can be about specs but since it has been referred to COVID-19 pandemic, the answer is a mask. Hundreds of people liked the tweet posted by the police authorities to urge people “put on thinking cap”. One of the Twitter users even shared an image of Mickey Mouse wearing a mask.

