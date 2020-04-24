Latest Solution To "Trump" Coronavirus Goes Viral, Sparks Memes Around 'tide Pods'

Viral Coronavirus solution by the President of America, Donald Trump spark memes on Twitter. Lysol, Clorox, and Tide Pods start trending on social media

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
viral coronavirus solution

Ever since the President of the United States of America stated that injecting disinfectants and the exposure of ultraviolet rays can help people fight the novel Coronavirus, a lot of people including doctors, celebrities, and epidemiologists reacted to his statement in an alarming way. Soon after Trump's statement, a lot of doctors and other officials took to Twitter to warn everyone that the injection of disinfectants can be injurious to their health. In addition to them, Twitterati also did not hold back from putting forth their opinion about the same but in a rather unique way. Words like 'Tide pods', 'Lysol', and 'Clorox' started trending on Twitter with a number of memes flooding on social media regarding Trump's latest solution to Coronavirus' treatment.

Checkout several memes shared by Twitterati calling out Donald Trump for his latest Coronavirus solution

