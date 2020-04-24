Latest Solution To "Trump" Coronavirus Goes Viral, Sparks Memes Around 'tide Pods'

Ever since the President of the United States of America stated that injecting disinfectants and the exposure of ultraviolet rays can help people fight the novel Coronavirus, a lot of people including doctors, celebrities, and epidemiologists reacted to his statement in an alarming way. Soon after Trump's statement, a lot of doctors and other officials took to Twitter to warn everyone that the injection of disinfectants can be injurious to their health. In addition to them, Twitterati also did not hold back from putting forth their opinion about the same but in a rather unique way. Words like 'Tide pods', 'Lysol', and 'Clorox' started trending on Twitter with a number of memes flooding on social media regarding Trump's latest solution to Coronavirus' treatment.

Please don't eat tide pods or inject yourself with any kind of disinfectant.



If you do need help with #COVID19 issues, we have lots of resources at https://t.co/C4x8jjWL0x



Just don't make a bad situation worse. — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) April 23, 2020

Checkout several memes shared by Twitterati calling out Donald Trump for his latest Coronavirus solution

My 3 year old son knows you can’t put rubbing alcohol, Lysol, Clorox or Tide pods into you body to disinfect yourself from a virus.



Donald Trump does not.



Tell me again who has “mental decline.” — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 24, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump I've eaten 7 tide pods and my wife is sticking her head in the oven and neither of us feels any better yet PLEASE EXPLAIN?? — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) April 23, 2020

Tide pods are going to flying off the shelf @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PMCf6PlgA3 — Mike Y (@Michael27824923) April 24, 2020

Remember when we called people stupid for eating Tide Pods. @realDonaldTrump on a whole new level now. pic.twitter.com/kIIpuuldLC — Charles Stewart (@iused2bakecakes) April 23, 2020

So I’m really confused.



Am I supposed to sunbathe THEN eat the Tide Pods or eat the Tide Pods WHILE sunbathing?@realDonaldTrump please advise. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) April 24, 2020

