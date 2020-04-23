Viral Video Of Hospital Staff Cheering COVID-19 Survivor With Music Is Touching

Recently, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a video went viral online. In the video, one can see a woman being discharged from a hospital. The video made people emotional and has been shared immensely on social media. Take a look at some more details about the viral video.

Northwick Park Hospital's nurse gets teary-eyed

Recently, one of the nurses from Northwick Park Hospital got discharged after recovering from Coronavirus. During her discharge, the hospital planned a small surprise for the patient where a retired nurse was seen playing the piano and a consultant was playing the violin. As per reports, the patient's name is Alicia Borja and her age is 63. In the viral video, Alicia Borja got teary-eyed after she saw her staff clapping and cheering for her during her discharge. She was taken from the ward in a wheelchair towards a waiting ambulance. Alicia Borja also said that she was in tears because so many colleagues of her lined up in the corridors to wish her.

After a month battling Covid-19 senior nurse Alicia Borja is discharged out of A&E at Northwick Park Hospital to the sound of Ave Maria and her colleagues clapping pic.twitter.com/kl3Sz4HT8R — ITV News (@itvnews) April 21, 2020

Northwick Park Hospital news

According to a letter being handed out to patients and visitors at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, England, more than one patient was being treated for the coronavirus there. In the letter, Medical Director Martin Kuper said that at Northwick Park Hospital, they are currently treating patients with a respiratory illness known as novel coronavirus or COVID-19. The hospital is one of a group of hospitals chosen to care for coronavirus patients. Martin Kuper also mentioned that they have experienced doctors, nurses and other staff that are capable of treating the patients well. However, reportedly, some of the staff members have also been infected with the disease.

