Learn Punjabi Words 'Hack 101' Tweet Leaves Netizens In Splits

On Twitter, it is common for funny tweets to attract a lot of traction. Now, 'an easy guide' to learn Punjabi has been doing the rounds on the internet which has left people who understand the language in splits. The list doing rounds on social media contains a set of English words and numbers. If these numbers are pronounced right then they translate in Punjabi.

Twitter user Jaspreet Bindra shared the tweet writing 'For those who understand #Punjabi, this is priceless!' The tweet, since uploaded has garnered over 5K likes and 1K retweets. Check out the tweet below -

Learn Punjabi 'Hack' tweet

The 'Hack' shared by Twitter user Jaspreet Bindra lists down some numbers against a few words. The numbers have been marked to be the Punjabi versions of the words. Instead of being a hack, as promised, it is rather a hilarious take on the similarities between how numbers are pronounced in Hindi, which sound similar to a few words in Punjabi. The list offers a funny take on the language like the word 'Tell Me' is 10 (Duss) and 'Sleep Quickly is 36,100 (Chetiso).

However, there was some confusion surrounding the pronunciation of 'Daughter-in-law' in Punjabi which was later cleared by the Twitter user writing - 'Nine is No in Punjabi (and Hindi). Noo in Punjabi is daughter-in-law. A little corruption:-)' Whereas another Twitter user commented the Hindi translation of the tweet to make it easier for people to understand. Check it out below -

The tweet shared by Jaspreet Bindra was received positively by netizens who could not help themselves from posting funny comments under the post. While one user wrote 'I m not Punjabi but I could understood.. though it took little time but I got that'. [sic] Another one wrote 'Hahahhaha this is awesome lol Hack to jump in Punjabi tune quickly'. Check it out below -

A similar tweet was later shared by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi. The actor shared the tweet and wrote that finally, he will be able to learn the language he loves. Check out Arshad Warsi's tweet below -

Finally I can learn the language I love.. pic.twitter.com/wXb9jV1ob5 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 9, 2020

Promo image courtesy - Twitter

