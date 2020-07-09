Good News: From Woman Cooking 67 Items To Amazing Push-up Match, Read Uplifting Stories

From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to the horrors of police brutality, the overload of negative information has taken a toll on several people. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them.

Amid such unprecedented dark times and heart-wrenching events that have been taking place worldwide, it was recently proved that positive news has an encouraging effect on the mood. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Girl pretends to sleep when caught stealing snacks

An ‘adorable’ video of a little girl pretending to be asleep when her mother catches her stealing snack has left internet users in awe. The short-clip shared by a Twitter user shows a little girl named Amala standing beside a refrigerator with a packet in her hand. While the mother can be heard asking her daughter to keep the sack back, Amala’s reaction and ‘cute and evil smile’ stole hearts online.

Lil mama pretended to act sleep when she got caught stealing snacks😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZzDK9qmbBD — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) July 6, 2020

READ: Little Girl Pretends To Sleep When Caught Stealing Snacks, Watch Hilarious Video

Rare set of elephants spotted in Sri Lanka

Marking a first, a pair of elephant calves feeding from the same mother has been spotted in Sri Lanka. The rare sighting has now prompted officials to speculate if they were both twins. According to reports, the calves, which researchers believe could be three to four weeks old, were spotted grazing with other tuskers in Minneriya Sanctuary, in the north-central part of Sri Lanka.

READ: Rare Set Of Elephant Twins Spotted In Sri Lanka's Minneriya National Park?

Woman cooks 67-items for son-in-law

A woman from Andhra Pradesh became an internet sensation after she cooked a lavish five-course meal to pamper her son-in-law. While she cooked 67 items, a Twitterati shared a video of the woman in which she can be seen showing her preparations. From the welcome drink to starters to desserts, her ‘idea and efforts’ have won hearts on the internet.

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

READ: Andhra Pradesh Woman Becomes Internet Sensation After Cooking 67 Items For Son-in-law

Unique device to ensure social distancing

The Signal and Telecommunications Department of Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway has come up with an innovative device that will help ensure a minimum of three metres distance between people in accordance with the guidelines issued by the health department. The Ministry of Railways shared a video on Twitter on July 8 showcasing a demonstration of the newly-developed Social Distancing Ensuring Device (SDED) by officials and praised the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway for its innovative idea.

Innovative minds in Indian Railways showcase their creative skills to combat #CoVID



An ideal device to ensure #socialdistance at workplace - A novel initiative by Thiruvananthapuram Division (SR) pic.twitter.com/aFpPZEepKC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 8, 2020

READ: Railway Ministry Shares Video Of Unique Device That Helps Ensure Social Distancing | Watch

Protestor vs police officer

In a video that is quickly going viral, a protestor can be seen having a push-up match with a police officer. According to reports, gym trainers in Mexico City are protesting against the coronavirus lockdown and want gyms to be reopened. In a video that was uploaded on Twitter, two men can be seen facing each other and doing pushups on the side of the road. One person appears to be in civilian clothes while the other is in police uniform.

A police man challenges a protester (a gym trainer) to a pushups match



In Mexico City a group of gym trainers were protesting to have gyms reopened.... a police man comes up with this challenge aaaaaanddddd..... pic.twitter.com/Coutz0wch7 — Sagar Singh Kalsi (@sagar_kalsi) July 4, 2020

READ: Protestor Gets Into Push-up Match With Police Officer In Mexico, Netizens Cheer The Spirit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.