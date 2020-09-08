Leopard Walking Across Lodge After Five Months Of COVID-19 Lockdown Causes Stir

Video capturing the “breathtaking moment” of a rare male leopard walking through the benches of a lodge at South Africa has caused a stir on the internet. Posted on the official Facebook account of the Singita Ebony Lodge in Sabi Sand, South Africa, it was informed that the “incredible sighting” of the animal took place after five months of being in COVID-19 lockdown. The video has been apparently shot by one of the guests at the lodge and shared it with the authorities and it shows the big cat strolling casually past diners in the lounge area.

The lodge has also informed in the caption of the video that the same leopard had earlier been stalking a bushback in the riverbed in the front of the lodge but was then detected by vervet monkeys. The authorities have also said that the leopard continued to walk across the deck area and away from the lodge. Moreover, the “majestic” animal now remains untraceable. The 47-second-long clip has already garnered lakhs of views and comments.

The lodge said, “While we strongly discourage close wildlife encounters, occurrences like these do happen from time to time. Singita’s staff is well-trained to deal with encounters of this kind and strict safety protocols are in place to protect both staff and guests in these situations.”

Watch video:

Read - Leopard Creating Panic In Karnataka Trapped

Read - Video: Leopardess, Who Gave Birth To 4 Cubs In A Hut In Nashik, Carries Them To Jungle

Leopard sighting at India-Nepal border

Leopard sightings have also been successful in leaving hundreds of people spellbound because of the mere majesticness of the animal. Recently, the big cat was captured by CCTV camera walking at India-Nepal border has created a panicky situation amongst the villagers residing in Chandeli village. The leopard has been accused of targeting various domestic animals in the region.

BS Bisht from the Khatima Forest Department was quoted saying “The Forest Department has alerted the residents of Chandeli village about the presence of a leopard in the village”. Cautioning the villagers, SDO of Forest Department, Babu Lal said, “The villagers should not venture out at night. A team has been formed to monitor the leopard’s movement. The forest department is making efforts to make the leopard flee to the forest”.

Read - Maharashtra: Leopard Kills Five-year-old Girl

Read - Leopard Spotted In Chandeli Village Along India-Nepal Border, Movements Under Surveillance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.