Video: Leopardess, Who Gave Birth To 4 Cubs In A Hut In Nashik, Carries Them To Jungle

A leopardess, who gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in the Igatpuri area of Nashik in the month of August, has now carried her offsprings to the jungle one by one. Tushar Chavan, who is the Forest Officer reportedly said that as it is monsoon season and the forest is cold, the leopardess had to come to the village to give birth. The video of cute cubs has gone viral on social media and it is creating a buzz on Twitter. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe."

#WATCH: A leopard that gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik last month, shifted to the jungle with her cubs yesterday. (Video Source: Forest Department) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FT8NNyNU4y — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Read: Good News: Tigress Sheela Gives Birth To Three Cubs At Bengal Safari In Siliguri

Leopardess carried her cubs to jungle

Talking about the mother and its cubs, Tushar Chavan was quoted by ANI saying that "The mother and four cubs are very healthy. They are under e-surveillance 24/7 so that we can keep watch over her cubs and make sure they are okay. Leopards normally have the tendency to sleep in the day and hunt at night. But this leopardess does the opposite. She feeds in the night when her cubs are awake and hunts during the day time. She has been very gentle and she did not harm the forest department team or the villagers". He added, "She shifted her cubs one by one by carrying them in her mouth to the jungle. We are still surveilling her moves to make sure there is no trouble".

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe." (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/AMA5xXLNHJ — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Aww babies. Get a her a house. That’s no place for a mama to raise her children. — â„°â„•â„¤â±­ ðŸ“¿ (@modi_stan) August 18, 2020

I hope forrest dept take them to safe place ... as i had heard many village people kill leopards and tigers around ... — Priyank patel (@priyank_ric) August 19, 2020

Leapord feels very safe in a hut . I think govt should build a hut for the leapord. — MUFEED RAHMAN K P (@MUFEEDRAHMANKP1) August 19, 2020

Prettiest proud mama â¤ — Apoorwaah #TeamKashiMathura ðŸš© (@apoorwaa__) August 18, 2020

Huge respect to motherly love. — Soumitra Goswami (@skgoswami1) September 2, 2020

Finally some good news — Pratik Pandey (@iampratikpande) September 2, 2020

Read: Maharashtra: Leopard Kills Five-year-old Girl

(Image Credits: ANI)

According to wildlife experts, the Indian Leopard is a vulnerable species listed on the IUCN Red List because of its reducing population. Leopards have been targeted by hunters for their hides and other body parts. However, habitat loss, especially due to agriculture land, also poses a threat to rare wild cats. Habitat loss has also been blamed for increased instances of human-animal conflict.

Read: Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Pune

Also Read: Boy Killed By Leopard In Guwahati

(With Inputs from ANI/ Image Credits: ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.