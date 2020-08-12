Good News: Tigress Sheela Gives Birth To Three Cubs At Bengal Safari In Siliguri

Bengal Safari Tigress Sheela gave birth to three cubs on August 12, taking the total tiger population at North Bengal Wild Animals Park, Siliguri, to seven. The park had earlier four tigers, including Shenasish (male) and Sheela (female) brought from Nadankanan Zoological Park, Orissa and one male Tiger Viban brought from Tata Steel Zoological Park, Jharkhand.

The North Bengal Wild Animals Park shared the video of the cubs on its Facebook page Bengal Safari, calling it a result of successful conservation breeding. Calling it a blissful day at Bengal Safari, the Tiger Safari said that Tigress Sheela gave birth to three adorable cubs early in the morning on August 12.

'Good news'

Social media found the cubs adorable, saying there was finally some good news amid the grim situation across the country due to the pandemic. Former Haryana minister Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav said that is good news for the country that the Tigress has given birth to 3 cubs in the Bengal Safari. Check out some of the social media reactions:

यह देश के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि वेस्ट बंगाल के बंगाल सफारी में टाइग्रेस ने 3 बच्चों को जन्म दिया है https://t.co/m7iway6lT3 — Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav (@CaptAjayYadav) August 12, 2020

Finally Some good news today😍🥳 — Er Rashmi (@irashmibhagel) August 12, 2020

North Bengal Wild Animals Park, Siliguri is spread in an area of 297 hectares, including the Tiger Safari area of 20 hectares. The Park has been developed in its natural habitat of Sal and its associated species, with four. large safaris. It has been established to showcase the faunal diversity of the North Bengal flood plains to the local people and tourists. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had laid the foundation stone of the North Bengal Wild Animals Park July 17, 2014, and dedicated it to the nation in January 2016.

