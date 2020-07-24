Leopard Patrolling Outside Police Station In Uttarakhand Catches Netizens' Attention; See

One is aware of the number of leopard attacks that happen in Uttarakhand. However, recently, a short CCTV footage released by Indian Forest Services Officer Vaibhav Singh has painted a different picture of the animal. On Friday, Indian Forest Service officer Vaibhav Singh shared a video of a leopard patrolling outside Devprayag police station for a few seconds.

The video shared on Friday afternoon is getting circulated on various social media platforms and has managed to catch the attention of the netizens.

Check out the video:

Also Read | Nashik: Forest Department Captures Leopard, To Be Sent To Borivali National Park

As seen in the video, the leopard that runs to catch hold of the cattle decides to give them a miss and decides to patrol outside the police station. Monitoring the leopard through the CCTV, when a policeman decides to go out, the leopard flees without a trace.

The video first shared by Vibhav Singh was later shared by his colleague, who wrote: "A new cop policing the streets of Devprayag." (sic) Here's what IFS officer Susanta Nanda had to say:

A new cop policing the streets of Devprayag....



CCTV footage of the Police station. Shared by colleague ⁦@VaibhavSinghIFS⁩. pic.twitter.com/a3xzjyIvE4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 23, 2020

Netizens react to the leopard video:

Leopard is a part of devprayag & rudraprayag area — Aamir hussain (@aamir_hussain12) July 23, 2020

Kese bhaga 😂😂😂 — Prasun Bowade (@prasun004) July 23, 2020

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Leopard Takes Away Pet Dog From Home In Chilling Video | Watch

Tiger Zinda hai — Dharamveer Singh (@imdharamveer) July 23, 2020

👌 — Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) July 23, 2020

Reminds of Leopard of Rudraprayag by corbett — Dhrubo Mitra (@DhruboMitrs) July 23, 2020

Also Read | C'garh: Man Held For Killing Leopard, Trying To Sell Its Skin

Recently, a video of a leopard attacking a dog in Nainital went viral. In the video, a leopard enters a house in Nainital to hunt a dog. For the past few years, the number of leopard attack cases in Uttarakhand has exponentially increased. Here's the video:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Also Read | Leopard Claws, Skin And Bones Recovered In MP, Four Held

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.