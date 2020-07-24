Leopard Patrolling Outside Police Station In Uttarakhand Catches Netizens' Attention; See

One is aware of the number of leopard attacks that happen in Uttarakhand. However, recently, a short CCTV footage released by Indian Forest Services Officer Vaibhav Singh has painted a different picture of the animal. On Friday, Indian Forest Service officer Vaibhav Singh shared a video of a leopard patrolling outside Devprayag police station for a few seconds.
The video shared on Friday afternoon is getting circulated on various social media platforms and has managed to catch the attention of the netizens.
#Leopard policing the streets of #Devprayag ! Video captured by CCTV of Police Station Devprayag !! @vidyathreya @Koko__Rose @uttarakhandcops #Livingwithleopards !! pic.twitter.com/slLgPExUYZ— Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) July 23, 2020
As seen in the video, the leopard that runs to catch hold of the cattle decides to give them a miss and decides to patrol outside the police station. Monitoring the leopard through the CCTV, when a policeman decides to go out, the leopard flees without a trace.
The video first shared by Vibhav Singh was later shared by his colleague, who wrote: "A new cop policing the streets of Devprayag." (sic) Here's what IFS officer Susanta Nanda had to say:
A new cop policing the streets of Devprayag....— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 23, 2020
CCTV footage of the Police station. Shared by colleague @VaibhavSinghIFS. pic.twitter.com/a3xzjyIvE4
Leopard is a part of devprayag & rudraprayag area— Aamir hussain (@aamir_hussain12) July 23, 2020
Kese bhaga 😂😂😂— Prasun Bowade (@prasun004) July 23, 2020
Tiger Zinda hai— Dharamveer Singh (@imdharamveer) July 23, 2020
👌— Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) July 23, 2020
Reminds of Leopard of Rudraprayag by corbett— Dhrubo Mitra (@DhruboMitrs) July 23, 2020
Recently, a video of a leopard attacking a dog in Nainital went viral. In the video, a leopard enters a house in Nainital to hunt a dog. For the past few years, the number of leopard attack cases in Uttarakhand has exponentially increased. Here's the video:
#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020
