Last Updated:

Leopard Patrolling Outside Police Station In Uttarakhand Catches Netizens' Attention; See

A leopard's video patrolling outside a police station in Uttarakhand has caught the attention of the internet. The video is posted by Indian Forest officer.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
Leopard

One is aware of the number of leopard attacks that happen in Uttarakhand. However, recently, a short CCTV footage released by Indian Forest Services Officer Vaibhav Singh has painted a different picture of the animal. On Friday, Indian Forest Service officer Vaibhav Singh shared a video of a leopard patrolling outside Devprayag police station for a few seconds.

The video shared on Friday afternoon is getting circulated on various social media platforms and has managed to catch the attention of the netizens. 

Check out the video: 

Also Read | Nashik: Forest Department Captures Leopard, To Be Sent To Borivali National Park

As seen in the video, the leopard that runs to catch hold of the cattle decides to give them a miss and decides to patrol outside the police station. Monitoring the leopard through the CCTV, when a policeman decides to go out, the leopard flees without a trace.

The video first shared by Vibhav Singh was later shared by his colleague, who wrote: "A new cop policing the streets of Devprayag." (sic) Here's what IFS officer Susanta Nanda had to say: 

Netizens react to the leopard video: 

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Leopard Takes Away Pet Dog From Home In Chilling Video | Watch

Also Read | C'garh: Man Held For Killing Leopard, Trying To Sell Its Skin

Recently, a video of a leopard attacking a dog in Nainital went viral. In the video, a leopard enters a house in Nainital to hunt a dog. For the past few years, the number of leopard attack cases in Uttarakhand has exponentially increased. Here's the video: 

Also Read | Leopard Claws, Skin And Bones Recovered In MP, Four Held

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all