Video: Leopards Spotted 'chilling' At Deolali Air Force Station As Humans Stay At Home

As the world continues to stay confined to their homes, amid novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, a video of a pair of leopards sitting in an open space, has taken the internet by storm. With less human activity around, the leopards were seen sitting and chilling around fearlessly on a patch of overgrown grassland. The video of the leopards chilling at night, has surfaced on social media.

Leopards chilling around

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, uploaded the 43-second-long video on his official Twitter account on April 6. The fearless pair of leopards were spotted at the Air Force Station in Deolali in Nashik, Maharashtra. The IFS officer mentioned that the leopards were reportedly spotted by the officials who were patrolling the Air Force area. In the video, the wild beasts were spotted sitting on a grassy area inside the Air Force Station. While one leopard kept sitting in his position, the other leopard walked a few steps towards the car and then lazily sat down on the ground. The whole scenario was recorded at a distance by the officials who kept sitting inside their car.

A pair of leopards at the Air force Station South Deolali, last night spotted during Patrolling👍



Itne bade desh main yeh chote chote chij lockdown ke time hota rahta hai.



The most adapted big cat to human environment.



WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/8yoLYEoTHK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2020

Video goes viral

The video that was uploaded has garnered around 250 likes so far and has been retweeted by nearly 40 people. Netizens were blown away by the terrifying sight of the leopards chilling around in the open, while the world has continued to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak. People were also impressed by the sight and left a good deal of comments under the video. While some wrote their thoughts, others commented their hilarious thoughts about the same.

Leopards like "Arrey chicken ki haddi kahan phenk rakhi hai" — Nirbhaibhang Nath Aghori (@vishnoor) April 7, 2020

Wow!!! Superb 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 — @ul V (@AttulV) April 7, 2020

Beautiful. — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 7, 2020

Both of them sitting and chilling like it’s home for them... how Kool — PR (@sanzpreet) April 7, 2020

