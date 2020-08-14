Lightening strikes Disney Ride in US, netizens say 'gorgeous yet scary'

A terrifying yet stunning video shows a lightning strike a Disney ride in the United States. The video shot near Hollywood studies in Los Angeles captures the exact frame when the bolt of lightning hits the ground. Since shared earlier this week, the clip has been viewed over 100 thousand times.

Shared by a user who goes by the name of ‘Austin’, the video shows the ‘rough bolt’ preceded by a small bolt hitting the ground. Explaining the phenomenon a user wrote, “The small bolt is called a leader... they are generated prior to a stroke and go from ground to cloud before the primary bolt strikes”. Meanwhile, another user wrote, “You gotta turn the hyperdrive OFF during the final approach to Batuu.

'Gorgeous yet scary'

I love the breakdown ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Especially the small rogue bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2YsUZhH9CL — Ignacio (@igTXSalazar) August 11, 2020

Getting that is truly shocking yet beautiful seeing the lightning strike. — MegamanNG #SaveROTTMNT #BoycottNickelodeon (@MegamanRA) August 11, 2020

It was gorgeous but also scary!! — Austin (@Austin_Cop_17) August 11, 2020

Great shot, wish we had a few second after too! — John Shoemaker (@shoewee) August 11, 2020

*laughs nervously* This is the part where we praise existing systems in the park that safely grounds lightning for events like these. 😅 — Ako (@gumuhit_ako) August 11, 2020

Recently,an ‘amazing’ video of ‘strike lightning’ shared by ‘Science is Amazing’ on June 23 left several internet users stunned. The short clip shows scary yet incredible lightning strike filling and brightening up the skies. The video captures the lightning ascending from a point and then diving into two strikes. While some users called it ‘Wonders of God’, others said that it looked like ‘Tesla coil’. Several internet users also shared GIF and wrote ‘Thor’ is to be blamed for the incredible lightning strike.

