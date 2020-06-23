Viral Video Of Aussie Dog Licking Owner's Homemade Pizza Has Netizens Divided

A video of a pooch feasting on the homemade pizza cramming down the cheese from the freshly baked base has left the internet pleased as punch. Shared on the canine named Moose’s Instagram account and on Twitter by the owners MÐ°rÑ–Ð°h MÐ°Ñ–nÐµlÑ–Ñ• and her bÐ¾ÑƒfrÑ–Ðµnd Mike, the footage was captioned as “Surround yourself with pizza, not negativity”, further stating that “Haters will say gross.” With more than 4 million views on twitter, the video had the internet divided. While many thought that the pooch was an absolute sweetheart and the video was “cute”, some begged to differ.

The pair admitted that although Moose ate the cheese that was sprinkled as he seemingly was very fond of it, the duo consumed the pizza nevertheless without sharing it with anyone. Further, the couple stated that while the sight might freak many out, they immensely loved the dog and he was a part of the family, so they won’t mind and rather found Moose’s behaviour “lovable”.

Netizens call the pooch "cute"

“Your dog is adorable!,” agreed a user on Instagram, adding, “People are so mean, keyboard warriors.” Another said, “Saw Moose on Tik Tok and fell in love. He’s so precious. Did you get him from a breeder or rescue? Could I get the name? I lost mine a year ago to congestive heart failure and have been looking for an Aussie. They are the best dogs!” “When you love your dog so much that you don’t mind him licking your dinner,” wrote the third making a laughter emoticon. “The luckiest pup,” said the fourth, making a heart.

Part 2. Exact proof they in fact ate it. Don’t @ me saying they didn’t out right say it. Because they did... pic.twitter.com/51iqI3anLI — Justice for #BreonnaTaylor (@HiScoreLad) June 19, 2020

