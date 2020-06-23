‘Wonders Of God’: Video Of Lightning Strike Leaves Netizens Stunned

An ‘amazing’ video of ‘strike lightning’ shared by ‘Science is Amazing’ on June 23 left several internet users stunned. The short clip shows scary yet incredible lightning strike filling and brightening up the skies. The video captures the lightning ascending from a point and then diving into two strikes.

Strike lighting pic.twitter.com/RWwrNiI3oU — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) June 23, 2020

Netizens call it 'wonders of God'

Since shared, the 12-second-video has been viewed over 33,000 times. While some users called it ‘Wonders of God’, others said that it looked like ‘Tesla coil’. Several internet users also shared GIF and wrote ‘Thor’ is to be blamed for the incredible lightning strike.

the one to blame 👇😅 pic.twitter.com/H9t3ZSmQRZ — Yaz (@Yazpratama) June 21, 2020

So Thor's in town? Okay.

You'd think he'd wait till Thursday though — Ice (@H_R_Iceness) June 21, 2020

Wrath of God stuff. — Scott (@FutureSoBright8) June 21, 2020

I think it‘s Darth Sidious 😎 — Karim (@KarimAziz420) June 23, 2020

Thor aya h😂😂 — Raza farid khan (@razarfk) June 23, 2020

Amazing the sky fills with electricity but we’re ALL still paying for it. #Tesla — Sage 2020 (@Adam41660516) June 23, 2020

Wow! — Salma Osman (@salmamosman) June 23, 2020

