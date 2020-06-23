Last Updated:

‘Wonders Of God’: Video Of Lightning Strike Leaves Netizens Stunned

An ‘amazing’ video of ‘strike lightening’ shared by ‘Science is Amazing’ on June 23 left several internet users stunned. Netizens call it 'wonders of God'.

An ‘amazing’ video of ‘strike lightning’ shared by ‘Science is Amazing’ on June 23 left several internet users stunned. The short clip shows scary yet incredible lightning strike filling and brightening up the skies. The video captures the lightning ascending from a point and then diving into two strikes. 

Netizens call it 'wonders of God' 

Since shared, the 12-second-video has been viewed over 33,000 times. While some users called it ‘Wonders of God’, others said that it looked like ‘Tesla coil’. Several internet users also shared GIF and wrote ‘Thor’ is to be blamed for the incredible lightning strike. 

