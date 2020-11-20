Facebook Ties Up With Asia's Largest Sports Media Property For Exclusive Content & Gaming

Asia’s largest sports media property and martial arts organization ONE Championship has announced a multifaceted global partnership with social media giants, Facebook. The agreement will see the two companies come together to bring some of the most exciting martial arts content to fans around the globe. One Championship and Facebook have been associated with each other for a long time, with the companies’ Facebook page having more than 25 million followers.

Facebook MMA deal with ONE Championship

The deal between Facebook and MMA promoter ONE Championship includes a variety of new collaborations. The Facebook MMA deal will see the distribution of exclusive content on Facebook Watch, a video-on-demand service operated by the company. The exclusive content, featuring unique camera angles, behind-the-scenes footage and more will be made available on IGTV as well.

The announcement also shed light on the advent of a gaming channel, with the ONE Championship and ONE Esports Facebook Gaming channel being launched soon as part of the deal. Through the gaming channel, UFC fans will be able to watch ONE’s athletes stream their gaming activity on Facebook Gaming, playing with fans and live commentary.

The partnership will also see ONE Championship delve into the field of virtual reality. “Only on Oculus” next-generation VR content will be made available via the Venues app for Oculus Quest, through which martial arts fans can enjoy the best viewing experience from their homes.

Speaking about the mega-deal, Group CCO of ONE Championship Hari Vijayarajan talked about how the organization is committed to finding new ways to authentically connect with fans. The CCO explained that their tie-ups with Facebook have allowed them to build and reach audiences all over the world. Vijayarajan expressed his excitement about the new deal, claiming that the latest announcements will further help them take the inspiring stories and lives of the athletes to their fans.

Reiterating the same sentiment, Director Sports Partnerships Asia Pacific Joyee Biswas talked about how the partnership will help them grow their sports collaborations across the platforms. Biswas discussed how premium content via Facebook Watch will help ONE Championship reach new audiences, while Facebook Gaming will provide the media organization with new engagement opportunities.

While concluding, Joyee Biswas praised ONE Championship for engaging with their community and creating a meaningful experience for their fans via the Oculus platform.

Image Credits: ONE Championship Twitter, Facebook Brand website