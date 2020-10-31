London: Cathedral Hosts 'thanksgiving Ceremony' After Beloved Cat Passes Away

A gothic cathedral in London recently hosted a thanksgiving ceremony for a stray cat that had resided there for over a decade. Southwark Cathedral, located in the vicinity of the London Bridge, took to Twitter to invite people to a ceremony held in the memory of the loving cat named “Doorkins Magnificat”. The feline had, over the years, acquired celebrity status featuring in children’s book, meeting Queen Elizabeth and even had its own social media account.

On Wednesday 28 October you can share in the thanksgiving service for @DoorkinsM It begins at 2pm and can be found on Facebook and YouTube and via https://t.co/WekubcsyJz pic.twitter.com/HuAbKszlpT — Andrew Nunn (@deansouthwark) October 26, 2020

You can view today's Service of Thanksgiving for Doorkins at the link below where you will also find the Homily by @deansouthwark as well as a copy of the Order of Service which you can download 😽https://t.co/H9snkUMoFk — Doorkins Magnificat (@DoorkinsM) October 28, 2020

The brown and golden coloured cat had initially ventured inside the cathedral in search of food in 2008. Since then, she had become a permanent fixture on the Church’s ground. After enjoying a remarkable lifestyle, she passed away last month at the home of the cathedral’s caretaker, who she had lived with in her final year. On October 29, Doorkins was laid to rest in a special service hosted by the Dean of Southwark Cathedral, Andrew Nunn. Her memorial service was also streaming live on social media.

Speaking to CNN, Nunn reckoned that Doorkins was “enormously popular” and had a massive Twitter following in addition to being the focus of a lot of people’s visits to the cathedral. Defending the decision to hold the thanksgiving ceremony amid the pandemic, he said that the response to her death was "enormous" and the church knew that they had to do something.

But not everyone approved of the service. Several pastors and bishops criticised the Nunn for hosting the event despite the devastation caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom. Taking to Twitter, Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley wrote, “Is this a joke? I do hope so. If not it’s grossly insensitive to bereaved families and those ministering to them in the NW under the regional coronavirus restrictions.”

'A lovely service'

However, despite the flak, Nunn said that he had "no regrets" for hosting the ceremony adding that the church couldn’t just ignore the feline’s demise. ''It was heartwarming as well as emotional,” he said. His decision was backed by netizens, who took to their respective accounts to shared their memories with Doorkins on social media and thanked Nunn for the “touching” thanksgiving service.

If you never attend another online service, see this one, the most moving and spiritual tribute to one of God’s creatures I have ever seen. @DoorkinsM was much more than just a cat! Thanks so much @Southwarkcathed https://t.co/aKwS7PwcYC — Hugh Bryant (@HughDBryant) October 29, 2020

Dear @DoorkinsM - your service was beautiful - as befits its subject. I wept copiously! Paul Timms' words were so moving and the Homily was perfect. Both in life and in death you drew so many people together in love. 💖 — Charlotte Walker (@CLWOlivier42) October 29, 2020

Such a lovely service, especially Paul's touching reflections. I'm comforted to know that Doorkins's earthly remains will stay on the Cathedral's grounds. Her spirit now is soaring as she gets used to her new angel wings. Farewell, dear Doorkins, and comfort to all who loved her. — Angel Cagney The Cat (@CagneytheCat) October 28, 2020

She made so many people happy. If you have or had a cat you would know ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — angela (@angelabutler47) October 29, 2020

Oh my goodness. I'm in absolute bits reading that beautiful poem. That's just so lovely. The homily too was beautiful. Apt and perfect. Thank you, through tears. Sending much love and comfort to her human carers in her latter days. ❤❤❤❤ — Clare McMenemy (@highpoh) October 28, 2020

