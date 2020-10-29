'Clever' Cat Tries To Steal Fishes From Angler's Bucket; Watch Hilarious Video

In an event that seems straight out of a comic book, a ginger cat was caught red-handed stealing fish. A hilarious video clip of the whole incident has surfaced on the social media and shows the feline making multiple attempts at grabbing a fish from an angler’s bucket. Shared with the caption, “It's a cat burglar! Hilarious moment 'hungry' moggie sneaks behind an angler 'to steal fish from his bucket',” the clip has been viewed nearly 1,500 times now and numbers are rising.

Read: High-tech Litter Box Leaves Cats And Netizens Confused; Watch Video

Read: Justin Bieber Loves Cats And These Posts Are Proof; See Pics

Shared on YouTube, the one-minute video clip features a fisherman sitting by the waterside in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing when the sly cat makers appear. While the naïve angler is still looking at the pond, trying to catch another fish, the cat digs its paws inside the bucket. While the golden coloured fline is still looking for its meal, the fishman notices it and shoes the cat away. However, true to its clever personality, the cat returns and once again makes an attempt to steal.

Cat's cash crunch

In a similar incident, a burglar feline was busted on camera while trying to steal the stack of notes from a pub in Russia. The CCTV footage now going viral on social media, a sly cat can be seen trying to escape after looting the cash twice from a pub in the southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai. According to reports, the pub owner Nadezhda Vodolazskaya had taken the stray cat in after he found it on the street abandoned inside a box. However, the cat pulled a disloyal act and tried to rob the owner.

Read: Milk Stealing Cat Interrupts Online Church Service, Netizens Chuckle At Feline's Mischief

Read: Cat Tries Stealing A Wad Of Cash From Pub, Netizens Quip Over The Feline's Financial Needs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.