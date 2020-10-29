Adele Brushes Away Rumours About Dating Skepta; Calls Herself A 'single' Cat Lady

Pop artist Adele recently cleared the air about her relationship status through an SNL thank-you note on social media. She shared a snip from the show while speaking highly of the event and the team associated with it. Through the post, Adele also brushed away a few rumours which stated that she had been romantically involved with British rapper Skepta. The post instantly took the internet by storm, raising questions about their possible breakup.

Adele clears the air about her relationship status

International artist Adele recently took the internet by storm through a recent Instagram post, making her relationship status clear. In the picture posted, she is seen addressing the audience as the host of Saturday Night Live. The gorgeous singer is seen dressed in a complete black formal outfit with an off-shoulder top and matching skinny pants. She is seen smiling delightfully while looking to her left as she presents an opening monologue for the SNL crowd.

In the caption for the post, Adele thanked the Saturday Night Live team for the lovely experience of hosting the show. She wrote for the cast, crew, writer, and producers, and appreciated them for their sublimed attitude. She also thanked the people close to her heart while expressing gratitude towards the audience which was present around her during the dress rehearsal and live show. She wished America luck over the upcoming Presidential elections 2020 and also wished her followers a happy Halloween.

At the end of the note, Adele called herself a single cat lady and announced that she is going back to her cave. Have a look at the post on Adele’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Adele fans have complimented her for gracefully shutting out rumours without any drama. A few people have expressed how eagerly they have been waiting for her album while also mentioning how much they love her work on Saturday Night Live. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

Rumours about Adele and Skepta’s romantic relationship have been afloat on the internet for quite some time now. However, neither artists spoke openly about their bond, leaving the audience hungry for more. Adele and Skepta had previously been in the news in 2019 when an international daily, The Sun, had reported that they were dating each other.

