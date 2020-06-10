London: Video of rare Zebra Giraffe leaves netizens thrilled

A video of a rare animal okapi is doing rounds of the internet after being shared by Former Indian Forest Services officer Digvijay Singh Khati. Okapi, also known as Congolese or Zebra giraffe is a native to the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Though the artiodactyl mammal possesses strips akin to that of a zebra, it is most closely related to the giraffe.

Okapi , also known as Forest giraffe, native of North Eastern Congo. It's closer to Giraffe though have reminiscent stripes of Zebra .

At London zoo.@SudhaRamenIFS @surenmehra @verma_akash @VaibhavSinghIFS @DrDheerajPandey pic.twitter.com/2hGKWFPiff — Digvijay Singh Khati (@DigvijayKhati) June 9, 2020

'Fantastic'

The clip shared on Twitter shows Khati feeding grass to an okapi at the London Zoo in the presence of a zoo official. Elaborating about the encounter in the caption, Khati revealed yet another name for the species- Forest Giraffe. Since shared the 44-second clip has been viewed over 2.3 thousand times, capturing everybody's attention. In addendum, it has also been flooded with comments from intrigued netizens.

Interesting... strips of zebras but closely related to the giraffe! — KK (@karthick_cholan) June 9, 2020

Yes..👍 — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) June 10, 2020

In related news, a very rare species of a small deer-like animal believed to be on the verge of extinction has been identified in the northwestern jungle of Vietnam for the first time in nearly 30 years. According to a study, the species is known as silver-backed chevrotain or mouse deer that was last recorded in 1990.

The nomenclature of the species is considered to be Tragulus Versicolor and was first found in 1910 based on several animals found near Nha Trang, about 450 kilometres (280 miles) northeast of Ho Chi Minh City. Experts assumed that the species must have been on the verge of extinction due to hunting with no confirmed sightings since 1990.

