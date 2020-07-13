Locust Attack: Lucknow Residents Share Videos And Pics Of Tiddis On 'destructive Mission'

Swarms of locusts on July 12 invaded several parts of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Twitter users shared videos and images of the crop-destroying insects turning the sky dark. According to reports, swarms were spotted in several locations, including Nishatganj, Daliganj and Vikas Nagar. The locusts' swarms even descend into playing fields, markets and residential areas.

Alarmed by the invasion, while several locals shared videos of them beating utensils, others were seen bursting crackers in a bid to scare away the crop-destroying insects. The invasion of locusts in Lucknow comes after several villages of UP’s Sitapur district reported crop destruction caused by the insects.

READ: Swarms Of Locusts Seen In UP

#LocustAttack in Lucknow

While the District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash told PTI that “All locusts have been driven away from the district and teams were active throughout the day and sound equipment was used,” #LocustAttack and #TiddiAttack were trending on Twitter. Here are some videos of locusts swarm in Lucknow.

Locust attack in Lucknow. This is from Dubagga, courtesy Mohd Idrees pic.twitter.com/bcBWxItHZu — Mazhar Farooqui (@Mazharfarooqui) July 12, 2020

#LocustsAttack

Just witness locusts attack 😂💁🏻‍♂️ is 2020 on destructive mission?🤪 only few can realise the loss of farmers💔#lucknow pic.twitter.com/8cSuC52SsN — Shrish singh (@shrishsingh1997) July 12, 2020

Swarms of locusts arrive in Lucknow.

Visual of Sitapur road.#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/NEuyhmnvwt — Esamvad (@esamvad) July 12, 2020

READ: Locusts Enter Haryana Districts; Agriculture Minister Says Necessary Action Taken

In manas enclave Indira Nagar Lucknow #LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/hsH7Wq1r5t — Sidfan Club (@ClubSidfan) July 12, 2020

READ: Rajasthan Agri Min Seeks To Declare Locust Menace A National Disaster; Demands Insurance

2020 is not a usual year we get see a lot of things which we never expected to see in our lives and today locut attack in lucknow in one among them. Now what is next - may be a zombie apocalypse🐏🐑#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/pFXkzZNuS1 — Wailaharshita (@Wailaharshita1) July 12, 2020

With locusts seen in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state agriculture department reportedly said that they are continuously monitoring the locusts. The department was also on alert and fire tenders were reportedly pressed to spray chemicals to battle the locusts.

The Deputy Agricultural Director Deputy Agricultural Director further said that a team was constantly surveying the damage caused by the locusts. Moreover, in order to control the menace caused by the swarms of locusts, the centre has deployed a total of 60 locust control teams in UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. as per reports, locust control operations have also been undertaken in approximately 2,83929 hectares of area in 10 states from April to July.

READ: Agriculture Minister Carries Out Locust Control Ops Across More Than 2.7 Lakh Hectares

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.