Agriculture Minister Carries Out Locust Control Ops Across More Than 2.7 Lakh Hectares

Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Tuesday informed that it has carried out locust control operations in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in various states amid the rise in locust menace in the country. The ministry has conducted the control operations in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Haryana and Bihar from April 11 till July 6, 2020.

The Ministry in its release said that Aerial spraying capacity for anti-locust operations has also been strengthened, along with a Bell helicopter deployed in Rajasthan. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also conducted trials in anti-locust operations by using a Mi-17 helicopter.

READ | Small swarms of locusts seen in Punjab's Bathinda, Mansa

Moreover, five companies with 15 drones have also been deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for locust control on tall trees and in inaccessible areas. The Ministry further said that as of July 6 control operations have been done in 1,43,422 hectares area by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs), apart from this, control operations have also been done in 1,32,465 hectares area by state governments.

"In the intervening night of July 6 and 7, control operations were carried out at 22 places in 7 districts viz.Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Sikar and Jaipur of Rajasthan State and 1 place each in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh by LCOs. Besides this, State Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh also carried out control operations at 3 places in Jhansi district, while that of Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Department at 1 place in Tikamgarh district, in the intervening night of 6th-7th July 2020 against small groups and scattered population of locusts," the official release by the ministry stated.

READ | Crunch, crunch: Africa’s locust outbreak is far from over

India becomes the first country to deploy drones

The Ministry said that India has become the first country in the world to deploy drones to fight the locust invasion. On May 21, the MoCA had granted a conditional exemption to the government entity for use of remotely Piloted Air Craft System for anti-locust operations subject to various terms and conditions.

"Presently 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and more than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. In addition, today 20 spray equipments have reached India" the release said.

READ | IAF deploys 2 MI-17 choppers to contain locusts invasion near Jodhpur

READ | Rajasthan: Targeted spraying of chemicals in Jaisalmer as Bell helicopter fights locusts

(Representative Image)