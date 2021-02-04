Sharjeel Usmani Booked In UP After Maharashtra For Controversial Elgar Parishad Speech

A case has been registered against Sharjeel Usmani, a student leader of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station in connection with his controversial speech at Elgar Parishad, in Pune Maharashtra, the police said on Thursday. Maharashtra police also registered a case against Usmani.

Another FIR against Sharjeel Usmani

A person named Anurag Singh from Lucknow has filed an FIR over the video of Usmai's speech which was posted on YouTube. On the basis of this complaint, a case under 124A, 153A, 153A (2), 153B (1) (C), 295A, 298, 504, 505 (1) (B) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered, police said, according to ANI.

Usmani had attended the Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 30. Soon after, a video of him allegedly using objectionable words against the Hindu community went viral and demand for stern action against him was raised.

'He spoke well but used the wrong word'

Following a complaint by the Pune regional secretary of Bharatiya Yuva Janta Morcha Pradip Gawade, an FIR was filed against Usmani under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, at the Swargate Police Station in Pune. This years' event was organised by retired Justice BG Kolse Patil.

Retd Justice Kolse Patil said that they pointed it out on stage when the Sharjeel Usmani had used the word 'Hindu' instead of 'Manuwadi'. "We'd pointed it out on stage only when the boy (Sharjeel Usmani) had used the word 'Hindu' instead of 'Manuwadi'. He spoke well but used the wrong word. Elgar Parishad will continue," said Retd Justice Patil, an organiser of Elgar Parishad conclave.

The Elgar Parishad event on December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada became controversial after provocative speeches were allegedly made in the event promoting enmity between people. It allegedly triggered the violence in Bhima Koregaon the next day. The police investigation further found Maoist links in the Elgar Parishad 2017, leading to the arrest of 16 activists alleged to have links with the banned Maoist party. Hyderabad-based poet Varavara Rao, Advocate Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde are among the accused who have been arrested in the case which is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(With ANI inputs)