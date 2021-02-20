Mahindra Calls Woman 'Wife Of The Year' After Viral Video Of Her Trying To Kiss Husband

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra nominated the woman as 'Wife of the Year' after she tried to kiss her husband on a zoom call. A video surfaced online where a man was heard discussing GDP and suddenly the wife enters the room and bends over to give him a peck on the cheek. The viral video was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka.

The husband dodged her and told his wife, "What nonsense you're doing? Camera is on". Wife passed an adorable smile and continued to do her work. Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness!"

Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021

One user wrote, "A little bit of general happiness on Twitter .. I'm sure the Zoom call was terribly boring anyway, they often are." Another said, "Biwi ho toh aisi." The video has garnered over 3 lakh views.

Inspite of the husband saying camera on hai...,the calmness in that woman face deserves an appreciation 👍, No shocking expressions at all...cool really😍



The wife honestly deserves a Mahindra Thar🚙 as gift before they file for an Infringement on their privacy😄 — Ram Annamaneni (@annamaneni_ram) February 19, 2021

she did not realize it . Happens .The way husband was speaking it might look like her husband is in sleep mode so something he might be blabbering . 😂🤣. — parag raj behura (@paragrajbehura) February 19, 2021

Grouchiness as he was live, otherwise who knows what was in store 😉 — ರಾಜೀ 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓲𝓮 🇮🇳 (@twitastra) February 19, 2021

