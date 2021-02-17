Anand Mahindra Says Indians In Danger Of Losing 'Jugaad Champions' Title, Here Is Why

Indian Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra warned that Indians may lose their title of 'Jugaad' (clever hack) champions after his friend from the US sent him an image. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mahindra shared the image as he wrote, "Forwarded to me by a friend in the U.S. we may be in danger of losing our title of ‘Jugaad’ champions!". This tweet has left the netizens in splits.

‘Jugaad’ champions

The image shows a man sitting on his bike which is rather unique. The unusual and modified bike has an attached Mahindra loader in its front that looks like some excavator. Mahindra says that he needs to see it in action as he suspects that it could actually turn out to have applications out here. Let’s have a look at the image.

Forwarded to me by a friend in the U.S. we may be in danger of losing our title of ‘Jugaad’ champions!

This gent seems to have hooked a Mahindra loader attachment to his bike! Need to see it in action, but it could actually turn out to have applications out here... pic.twitter.com/C5y0MC87TQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2021

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 3K likes. "Sir, better to promote bigger machines that can be rented by small farmers. Labour availability is a big issue in villages now. Please also try if we can make drone sprayers - they can also be fitted with cameras for pest monitoring", wrote a person in the comment section. Others can be seen sharing images that depict few 'jugaad' situations. Tweeples can also be seen retweeting the post with their own caption. While sharing image of a clock, one person wrote, "Sir, We would never lose our title. We lost in that because it was something that many could not afford. But when it comes to jugaad of inexpensive things India is at top".

Sir, We would never lose our title. We lost in that because it was something that many could not afford. But when it comes to jugaad of inexpensive things India is at top. https://t.co/dcuGTsj7N7 pic.twitter.com/G8pg4MxrPD — Mitanshu Jain (@MitanshuJain8) February 17, 2021

He is trying to discover modern technology in automobile sector which occupie less space and also economically just like in electronics https://t.co/7IxF2nntac — Satyam Thakur (@SatyamT28194783) February 17, 2021

Absolutely. I can already see an application in lifting the rider ahead, & making way for oneself! 😁. https://t.co/NAsC6yhj4h — Ashutosh Malik (@MalikAshutosh) February 17, 2021

While .. your apprehension seems to have a reason ... but beating India in Jugaad won't b easy ... @anandmahindra https://t.co/XYbEPmYdLs — A S Krishna (@askrshn18) February 17, 2021

