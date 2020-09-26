Malaika Arora's COVID Meme To IPL 2020; Memes Of The Week That Will Give You Hearty Laugh

Ever since the lockdown was imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the meme culture has hit an all-time-high on social media. Content creators have been creating rib-tickling memes and videos on social media with respect to the events, which have unfolded in recent times. Here are the top five memes of the week, which has stirred a storm on social media platforms.

Malaika Arora's COVID meme

Days after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora shared a meme on her Instagram handle. The meme speaks about the current pandemic situation and how people are waiting for 2021 as if COVID might expire on December 31. Take a look:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston memes:

Earlier this month, former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for the first time after decades at a virtual roundtable discussion. Their appearance left fans excited on social media, as many of them noticed sparkling chemistry between the former love-birds during the virtual discussion. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news.

Your divorced aunt who runs a community theater in New Mexico and loves using the word “yoni” pic.twitter.com/EHIcItJVab — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 18, 2020

IPL 2020 memes

Expressing their excitement for the 13th edition of the IPL matches, cricket fans have been flooding the internet with memes and funny videos. Ever since the IPL began, fans have been aiming jibes at a few teams, which have lost in the matches conducted so far. Few fans have already predicted the winners of this IPL season. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Netizens call out Gavaskar

Recently, Sunil Gavaskar faced Twitter wrath after he passed a comment against Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma while commentating during the 6th IPL game. An audio clip of the particular comment stirred a storm on social media platforms and fans of Anushka Sharma rushed to the actor's rescue and slammed Gavaskar with memes and videos. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma Right Now pic.twitter.com/pBmFlZIuX5 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 26, 2020

