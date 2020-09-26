Deepika Padukone 'trigger Point' In NCB Probe Confirmed; Will Face 'DP+Ka+KWAN' Drug Chats

The Narcotics Control Bureau will be confronting Deepika Padukone about her alleged discussions about drugs on the WhatsApp group with employees of KWAN, the company that handled the actor's work. The chats are the 'trigger point' of the probe by the investigating agency, sources said. She has arrived at the NCB SIT guesthouse for questioning, which is underway at the moment.

Her manager Karishma Prakash too was called for questioning for the second day in a row. Jaya Saha, whose questioning led to the revelation of some of these chats, had been questioned before while KWAN founding partner Dhruv Chitgoperkar has also been questioned.

Deepika and KWAN's 'maal' chats

Alleged chats between Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash from October 2017 have become a talking point where the actor asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. In the latest revelation, it emerged that they were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others.

The talent management agency’s founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar has also been questioned by the investigating agency, and top KWAN executives were also a part of that group. Some of this information had been revealed during the questioning of talent manager Jaya Saha, who is being touted as a ‘kingpin’ of the case, as per sources.

Deepika Padukone's strategy meeting

Deepika Padukone held a late-night meeting with top lawyers in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Friday, sources reported. The meeting was held to discuss the NCB questioning on Saturday for which she had been summoned. Ranveer Singh was also said to be present at the meeting, sources added.

Deepika who was shooting for Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa had arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. Actor-husband Ranveer Singh who had accompanied her had asked the central anti-drug agency whether he can be present during his wife’s questioning on Saturday. However, Padukone was seen arriving alone for her questioning on Saturday morning, at the NCB's guest house.

