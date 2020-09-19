Apple Event To Vodafone-Idea Merger; Memes Of The Week That Will Give You A Hearty Laugh

In such trying times of global pandemic, memes have become a daily dose of entertainment for netizens. Take a look at some of the trending memes of last week.

Top viral memes of this week:

Behne De Song’s memes

Behne De song starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan caught everyone’s attention. The song was from the movie Raavan and became a meme material because of its incorrect English subtitle. A Twitter handle named Pathan ka Baccha shared this hilarious meme which left netizens is splits. Behne de which means let it flow in the context of the song was translated to give me sisters. Take a look at the meme below.

The song was “Behne de mujhe Behne de”

I’m never watching Hindi film with English subtitles 😏 pic.twitter.com/dMfqfASs2b — Pathan ka Baccha (@peechetodekho) September 17, 2020

Apple event memes

Apple held one of its most anticipated events ‘Time Flies’ on September 15, 2020. The event featured some of its most exciting updates, Apple watches and iPad series. However, fans were upset as they were expecting an update about the new iPhone 12. This gave rise to numerous jokes and memes by fans expressing their disappointment with Apple. Take a look at some of the memes.

Apple: no iPhone 12 announcement today



Every single old iPhone right now:#AppleEvent



pic.twitter.com/1lMptE8NcM — Hiphopza (@hiphopza_2020) September 15, 2020

Me after the iPhone 12 wasn’t announced during the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jyOR5mlaEK — Dubpack (@cositadelanoche) September 15, 2020

Vodafone-Idea merger memes

Vodafone-Idea launched their new brand Vi on September 7, 2020, after the announcement of their joint association. Soon after both operators announced their new brand name and logo, it gave rise to numerous rib-tickling memes. One of their competitors Reliance Jio congratulated them in a humorous manner. Check it out.

Ravi Shastri memes

Former Indian captain Ravi Shastri is one of the most acclaimed cricketers of the country. However, he fell prey to the meme culture on social media after he shared some pictures with his new Audi RS5 which was clicked at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Ravi Shastri was subjected to a lot of trolls where some fans mocked him about drink and drive while some questioned him about his mask.

Netflix original Cargo meme

Another meme posted by Netflix left netizens nodding in agreement. The meme featured a still from the movie Cargo. The meme read, “when the picture of my dog gets more likes than my selfie” and the subtitle read, “Fans? You’ve been here one day and you already have fans?”. Dog lovers flooded the comments in agreement to the meme. Some commented, “true story for me”, “dogs are the cutest though”, “and they are as loyal to their owners as miss Yuvishka is towards her work”.

Cargo is a sci-fi movie that features Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. The movie’s plot revolves around Indian mythology about a demon who processes the dead for rebirth. Written and directed by Arati Kadav, Cargo is currently streaming on Netflix.

Image Credits: Still from Behne De song/ Cargo trailer

