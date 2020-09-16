Malaysian Man Finds Monkey Selfies On Lost Phone, Netizens Say ‘planet Of Apes Is Real’

In a bizarre incident, a Malaysian student was stunned after he found monkey selfies and videos on his missing phone a day after retrieving it in the jungle behind his house. The 20-year-old student, Zackrydz Rodzi, said that his phone had gone missing while he was sleeping. However, according to BBC reports, the incident was mysterious as there was no sign of breaking in or robbery.

Rodzi is a student from the town of Batu Pahat and he reportedly went to sleep on Friday with his phone next to him. The next day, however, when he woke up, he found that his phone had gone missing. While speaking to BBC, the 20-year-old said that there was no sign of robbery and the only thing on his mind was 'it is some kind of sorcery'.

Rodzi eventually tracked the device in a jungle behind his house. Upon calling the phone repeatedly, the Malaysian student heard it ringing and traced it back to a muddy puddle under a tree. While inspecting his phone, Rodzi discovered a series of monkey selfies and videos.

In a Twitter thread, Rodzi shared the images from his phone gallery and also a video compiling all the shots. From attempting to eat the phone to a series of blurry selfies and photos, the monkey could be seen staring down the camera against a backdrop of bright green leaves. There was even an upside-down selfie of the ‘suspect’, which was probably clicked before he dropped the phone in the jungle.

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

Netizens say ‘planet of apes is real’

Since shared, the Twitter thread has garnered thousands of likes and comments. One internet user jokingly wrote, “Smart monkey with a smartphone. Soon, genius intelligent monkeys learn artificial intelligence machine”. Another added, “The monkey knows art too”.

planet of the apes is real, people.

the evolution has begun.



😋 — herlowen 🇲🇾 (@Ichixawa) September 14, 2020

Based on my intellectual capacity and my vast knowledge, tactically and tentatively, right from the beginning, of times especially in the light of Ecclesiastes evolution I have come to a concrete, definite and profound conclusion that I actually have no words to say... — iman (@sccfea) September 14, 2020

