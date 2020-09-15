'optimistic, realistic and idiotic': Pune Police reminds people to follow traffic lights

The Pune City Police, on September 15, took to social media to remind people of important traffic regulations. Highlighting the need to correctly follow Traffic lights, the department drew comparison on three types of drivers- optimistic, realistic and idiotic. In the caption, they also warned people against speeding asking them to not be in a ‘rush to beat the timer.’

Titled ‘I can make it’, the post features three speedometers, which capture the speed of a car at different scenarios. Above all is a traffic light showing different time at the vo shutdown. While the first one shows an ‘optimistic driver’ who keeps his speed between 40 kmph to 60 kmph while there 100 seconds more for the green light, the second features a ‘realistic driver’ who has the same speed when 50 seconds are remaining. Yet there is a third ‘idiotic driver’ who speeds at 80kmph even when it is a yellow light.

Shared along with #Raod safety, the vibrant post has captured everybody's attention racking up over 85 likes. Lauding the department, the user wrote, “Lovely message, Sir. Hats off to the creator.” While another wrote that it was well put. Separately, the Pune City Police shared an illustrated picture of two roads connected to a house. In the caption, the department urged people to return home as soon as they finish their essential work like shopping or visiting healthcare facilities.

