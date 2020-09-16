Apple Event: Twitter Flooded With Memes As Netizens Ask 'Where Is IPhone 12 Announcement?'

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Apple held its one of the most anticipated tech events of 2020 titled 'Time Flies'. The event showcased some of the exciting updates to the Apple Watch and Apple iPad Air series. However, some of the fans were upset as they were in anticipation for news about iPhone 12 updates and there were none about it.

The internet then reacted with memes and jokes on Tuesday after Apple did not reveal a new iPhone during its annual event. Apple fans took to the micro-blogging site to express their disappointment by creating memes for the missing iPhone 12 announcement. One of the users wrote, “Low key mad that they didn’t announce a new iPhone that’s why I watched for but at least my phone won’t slow down 🤣 #apple #Appleevent2020 #iPhone12 #Applevent”. While the other one wrote, “When you've already removed your kidney to exchange it immediately for the iPhone 12 but Apple doesn't announce it. #AppleEvent”. Take a look at a few more memes from fans below.

Apple: no iPhone 12 announcement today



Every single old iPhone right now:#AppleEvent



Apple Event



*No IPhone 12 announcement*



About iPhone 12

For the past few months, iPhone 12 smartphones have been making a lot of headlines. Leakers and predictors have leaked a range of requirements, innovations and key issues related to the phone. However, MacRumours' latest reports mention the release date of iPhone 12 Pro being pushed back further. According to the report, and iPhone leaks by Jon Prosser, Apple Inc plans to postpone the launch date for iPhone Pro models. The decision is said to have been made to provide users with a 120Hz display. According to AP, it has also been revealed that new iPhones are expected to be announced later this year.

About Apple Time Flies Event

The tech giant unveiled many exciting hi-tech gadgets in the latest Apple Time Flies Event 2020. Apple has announced two new lineups for the Apple Watch series; the first is the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and the second is Apple Watch SE. The release date of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE is said to be September 18, 2020, as pre-orders start from that date. Pre-orders have started and consumers can start doing so from the Apple.com or Apple TV app. In India, however, it still shows "coming soon" on the website.

