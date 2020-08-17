Good News: Mountaineer Names Peak In Spain After Ex-DM Of Uttarkashi To Express Gratitude

A Spanish mountaineer, who recently scaled the Virgin Peak, has named the peak and its route after a former district magistrate of Uttarkashi, Ashish Chauhan. While taking to Facebook, Chauhan explained why the Spanish mountaineers decided to name the peak in Spain after him.

The former district magistrate said that back in 2018, a group of Spanish mountaineers got stranded near Vasuki Tal due to inclement weather. It was then that the district administration had made contact with the mountaineering group and rescued them. Chauhan also wrote that he had taken care of him after the rescue and made sure that he was completely healthy before he was sent back to his country.

While sharing screenshots of the conversation between the Spanish mountaineer, Juan Antonio Padilla, Chauhan said, “On Independence Day, I got a message from him asking how I spell my name and what is the correct pronunciation, He shared that as a token of gratitude for saving his life and helping him in the Indian Himalayas, he is starting the process of naming the path to a virgin (unclimbed before) peak in Spain after my name”.

He further added that the peak will be named ‘Magistrate Point/Tip’ and the path leading to the peak will be named ‘Via Ashish’.

Name to be registered in climbing books of ‘Gredos’

The Spanish Mountaineer messaged the IAS Officer saying, “Today we have climbed a virgin area (never climbed) and I have given a name to the summit, but also to the route where we have climbed. I need to know your name in order to complete the registration in the climbing books… In honour of everything lived there and in gratitude to you”.

Juan added that they have decided that the top will be called ‘Magistrate’s Point’ and the road will be called ‘Via Ashish’. He also said that it will be registered in the climbing books of Gredos (central mountain system) Spain.

