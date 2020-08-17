US: Firefighters Extinguishing Wild Fire Chased By Angry Bull, Watch Video

On August 14, firefighters who were working to extinguish Lake fire in Southern California faced an obstacle of a different kind, when they encountered an angry bull who was chasing them. In a video uploaded by Ventura County Fire on their official twitter account firefighters could be seen running away from the raging longhorn bull. According to media reports, the Lake Fire is a Southern California wildfire that spread to more than 18,000 acres over the weekend. Raging north of Los Angeles near Lake Hughes, the Lake Fire has destroyed over 20 structures and forced many locals to evacuate the area.

'Past 2 Months Emotionally Draining For Us': Bollywood Stars Join #CBIForSSR Movement

This incident took place on Friday when firefighters were battling with wildfire and suddenly angry bull started chasing them. The footage showed around four men all wearing protective gear running away from the angry bull named ‘Ferdinand’, keeping away from its sharp horns.

Sharing the video on Twitter Ventura County Fire wrote “#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around when he chased FF’s down the road. Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day. @VCPFA #vcfd”.

#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around when he chased FF’s down the road. Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day. @VCPFA #vcfd pic.twitter.com/vxdOTFoEB7 — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) August 15, 2020

Read: Dealing With Increasingly Assertive China A Common Challenge For India-US: Biden's Advisor

The video was posted on Twitter on August 15 and in two days clip got 30,000 views and many comments

Twitter says ‘This is hysterical’

This is hysterical! — Shari Odell ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ShariOdell) August 15, 2020

Glad everyone okay! Including Ferdinand. Thank you for everything you're doing to get the Lake Fire under control. — Kat Ward (@katwardphoto) August 15, 2020

Poor bull he’s probably thinking 🤔 they can help me, save me from the fire, i will follow them. It’s a young bull no more than a 2-3yr old💚💚💚 — Susannah C.W. (@Heartofgold36) August 15, 2020

Who knew the job hazards would include this???!!!! — J Stalk (@stalk_j) August 15, 2020

Well that sure wasn’t in the plan! Glad you’re all safe. Bless you for what you do. — Chuck Bruhn (@ChuckBruhn) August 15, 2020

Read: US Expresses Doubts Over Russia Announcing 'world's First' COVID-19 Vaccine

Read: Arkansas Reports One Less Death, 673 More Coronavirus Cases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.