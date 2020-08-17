Last Updated:

US: Firefighters Extinguishing Wild Fire Chased By Angry Bull, Watch Video

Firefighters who were working to extinguish Lake fire in Southern California faced an obstacle of a different kind, when they encountered an angry bull.

On August 14, firefighters who were working to extinguish Lake fire in Southern California faced an obstacle of a different kind, when they encountered an angry bull who was chasing them. In a video uploaded by Ventura County Fire on their official twitter account firefighters could be seen running away from the raging longhorn bull. According to media reports, the Lake Fire is a Southern California wildfire that spread to more than 18,000 acres over the weekend. Raging north of Los Angeles near Lake Hughes, the Lake Fire has destroyed over 20 structures and forced many locals to evacuate the area.

This incident took place on Friday when firefighters were battling with wildfire and suddenly angry bull started chasing them. The footage showed around four men all wearing protective gear running away from the angry bull named ‘Ferdinand’, keeping away from its sharp horns.

Sharing the video on Twitter Ventura County Fire wrote “#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around when he chased FF’s down the road.  Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day. @VCPFA #vcfd”.

The video was posted on Twitter on August 15 and in two days clip got 30,000 views and many comments

Twitter says ‘This is hysterical’

