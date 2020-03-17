TDP Responds To AP CM's 'Coronavirus Only Harms The Already Sick, Cured By Paracetamol'

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's shocking comment claiming the cure of Coronavirus to be paracetamol, former state minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyana Patrudu lashed out at the CM stating that the people were "laughing at his behavior."

In a shocking comment, Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday downplayed the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) claiming that many cases have been 'cured by Paracetamol' while addressing a press conference at his legislative capital Amaravati. He also raised objection on the State Election Commissioner's (SEC) decision of postponing the local body elections for six weeks.

Speaking to media, Ayyana Patrudu said, "People (are) laughing at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's behavior. Reddy is talking very carelessly. How can he control coronavirus with paracetamol tablet and bleaching power? Health Secretary was sitting next to him. Reddy should have asked him."

'Many cured by paracetamol'

Stating that there was no need to hit the panic button due to the pandemic spread of the disease, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the novel Coronavirus which has resulted in the deaths of over 6000 people worldwide affected "only those who were already sick." Andhra Pradesh has reported one positive case of the pandemic as of date.

"The virus inflicts those who are already sick and can cause harm to them. 80% of the people who are healthy are not affected by the disease - 'it comes and it goes'. It may be cured by medication and that medication is paracetamol," said the Andhra Pradesh CM.

Jagan lashes out on postponement of polls

In the lieu of the press conference, Reddy also lashed out at the State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for arbitrarily postponing of the rural and urban local body elections. Claiming that Naidu had appointed the Commissioner of 'his own caste', he slammed the transfer of collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts, saying that if SEC is authorizing such transfers, 'Why was a government needed?'. He has also complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the postponing of polls.

(With Agency Inputs)