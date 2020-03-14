'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Have A Special Episode On Coronavirus Awareness

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is no stranger to discussing socially relevant issues. The massively popular show often tries to spread awareness about relevant topics such as global warming and the water crisis. The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah truly try to make the show as informative as possible while keeping it entertaining.

Now, according to the latest reports from an entertainment portal, one of the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be a special episode that will focus on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to feature a special episode on Coronavirus

Also Read | Congress enters 'Taarak Mehta'-MNS dialogue row; tells Raj's outfit they won't be spared

According to the reports shared by an entertainment portal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming episode is all about the Coronavirus. According to the report, the Gokuldham society members will discuss coronavirus and the preventive measures that must be taken against it, with the viewers.

The report also states that Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, truly wants to spread awareness about coronavirus and wants to teach the masses how to stay safe in the wake of a pandemic.

Also Read | SP's Abu Azmi fumes at MNS over 'Taarak Mehta' row, calls it goondaism & demands action

The episode will reportedly focus on the effects of coronavirus on the Gokuldham Society Members. Furthermore, it will also teach audiences how to take precautions against the virus. The report does not reveal any more details about the script, as it is currently being written. The filming for the COVID-19 episode has not yet begun and is expected to start off next week.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta' dialogue row: BJP MLA slams MNS, 'No one should take law in their hands'

2020 also seems to be a special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as it is about to break a legendary milestone. The show already has 2933 episodes and is still one of the most popular series on Indian television. Soon, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will have over 3000 episodes, making it one of the longest-running shows on TV.

Also Read | Hounded by MNS, 'Taarak Mehta' issues on-air apology if they hurt anyone's sentiments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.