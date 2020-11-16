Man Aces Cycle Trick After Failing Innumerable Times, Netizens Inspired; Watch Video

A recently posted video captures the journey of a cyclist who finally aces a cycling act, after failing for innumerable times. Shared by cycle act performer Mohammad Said Sheikh on Instagram, the video features him earnestly trying to perfect a cycling act, but failing for innumerable times. However, it is his ‘never give up’ spirit that finally helps him achieves the feat.

In the video, Shiekh could be seen trying to cycle on the top of a curved metal pipe. Despite trying with all his dedication, he continues to fail, with cycle losing its balance every time. As the clip progresses, the cyclist could be seen getting better at his act, one step at a time. As the video concludes, the persistent cyclist is seen finally achieving his goal and cycles perfectly across the structure.

The less than a minute video, since shared has left the internet inspired racking up over 116,921 views. In addendum, the clip has also been flooded with a multitude of comments from people who said that they were "motivated". "Woah!! Amazing," wrote a user lauding the cyclist. "Hard work pays off," commented another. "Only practice can make a man perfect," wrote a third.

Read: Athlete's Jaw Dropping Balancing Act On Parkour Trail Leaves Internet Amused | Watch

Read: Iran: Athletes Arrested Over Photographs That Showed Them Kissing On Rooftop

Read: Varun Chakravarthy 'never Gives Up': Cricketers, Fans Laud Spinner For India Team Call Up

Read: Man Aces 30 Somersaults At A Time, Leaves Internet Heavily Impressed

Athlete aces parkour trail

Just recently, a video that left the internet aghast showed Swiss freestyle skier and snowboarder Andri Ragettli completing a parkour trail successfully. However, as simple as it may sound, the obstacle course is full of near-impossible stunts. The clip, which was shared by the official page of Olympics, shows Ragettli hopping on balls, riding on bikes, balancing on balls and dumbbells inter alia. "The floor is lava!," the Olympics page wrote alongside the video.

The clip was originally posted by Ragettli himself who captioned it as "Parcour part 5.0" and said that he managed to ace the routine after "148 tries". In the one the minute-long clip, Ragettli could be seen undertaking the jaw-dropping obstacle course and that too with apparent ease. His routine includes rolling on a cylinder with one leg, jumping on a series of bouncy balls, balancing on impossibly narrow surfaces and walking a tightrope, among other things. What is even more amusing is that he does that without stopping to pause for breath or taking his mask off.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.