Athlete's jaw dropping balancing act on parkour trail leaves internet amused | Watch

A video that has left the internet aghast shows Swiss freestyle skier and snowboarder Andri Ragettli completing a parkour trail successfully. However, as simple as it may sound, the obstacle course is full of near-impossible stunts. The clip, which was shared by the official page of Olympics, shows Ragettli hopping on balls, riding on bikes, balancing on balls and dumbbells inter alia. "The floor is lava!," the Olympics page wrote alongside the video.

The clip was originally posted by Ragettli himself who captioned it as "Parcour part 5.0" and said that he managed to ace the routine after "148 tries". In the one the minute-long clip, Ragettli could be seen undertaking the jaw-dropping obstacle course and that too with apparent ease. His routine includes rolling on a cylinder with one leg, jumping on a series of bouncy balls, balancing on impossibly narrow surfaces and walking a tightrope, among other things. What is even more amusing is that he does that without stopping to pause for breath or taking his mask off.

'Some crazy balance'

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 171.8 thousand times and has racked up over five thousand likes. The video also left the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah impressed. "This is some crazy balancing here," he wrote while sharing the act. "I love that it's all done with a mask on! #2020," wrote another person in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user lauded the clip as the "Epitome of practice, tenacity and concentration."

