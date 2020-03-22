Man Asks Reddit Users What They Would Do After Pandemic Is Over, Answers Ignite Hope

A Redditor posted a question on the site about what would people do once the pandemic gets over, and the answers are giving hope to the people. The query received around 1,429 answers, mostly positive, and it has got the internet looking forward to the crisis to get over and imagine what life would be like once it was restored. As per many answers, people were talking about experiencing little things once the measures like the lockdown to contain the disease were lifted. As many as 308,257 cases worldwide have been confirmed from the novel coronavirus as millions of people in countries across the world are issued movement restrictions. At least 13,068 have died from the deadly outbreak. Amid these hardships and global crisis, Reddit users are igniting hope for the future.

"What is the first thing you’ll do once everything goes back to normal?" asked the user, gaining 94 per cent upvotes on the question. “Eat in a restaurant,” an individual said. The two other users said that they would hug their mother in public, or simply just another person. A sad individual pointed out that he had to cancel his birthday celebration in view of the pandemic, so he would probably just think about being able to spend a good time with friends. A grandparent commented that they would love to see their grandson and hug him again. They also mentioned that they would then just stop crying.

COVID-19 hasn't reached Antarctica

Over one billion people worldwide share similar feelings of hope as they are locked indoor, concerned about their loved ones. The government across all continents except Antarctica, where the coronavirus hasn’t reached, imposed toughened measures by enforcing a quarantine on the general public and COVID-19 continues to spread unabated. Countries have suspended international travel and sealed their borders in one of the drastic measures, also shuttering almost all public premises including the cafes, bars, pubs, and in-dining restaurants.

Read: Coronavirus Test At Private Labs Capped At Rs 4,500; Centre Notifies ICMR Guidelines

Read: Africa Lockdowns Begin As Coronavirus Cases Above 1,000

Read: IOC Asks Member Countries About Coronavirus Impact

Read: UK Tourist Hotspots Urge People To 'not Travel' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.