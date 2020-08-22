Man Photoshops Pictures Literally As Per People's Demands, Results Are Hilarious

A man is now making headlines for one simple reason- photoshopping users pictures as they want literally. James Fridman, a graphic designer has taken upon himself to make sure people do not feel distressed over bad or inappropriately clicked photographs. However, his literal approach has resulted in some rib-tickling and quirky creations. Fridman has also established a foundation named after himself, which aims to help and support children affected by various social issues.

'Don't submit personal photos'

As per his social media account, people are needed to submit images that they want to get edited on his website with some information regarding what they want to change. The graphic designer, then, posts pictures of the finished work along with the original image and the written request on social media as well as his website. However, there is a warning to the users asking them to share only those photographs which they don’t mind getting public.

One of his hilarious creation shows a couple hiding behind a huge wooden separation in a park. Apparently, as per the request, the couple wanted a park in the background.

Read: Dad Photoshops Pics To Make His Son Look Like Real Spider-Man; Netizens Laud Creativity

Another user requested Fridman, to remove her friend from the background and he hilariously merged him into a stone wall.

A user wanted to look as tall as her partner, Fridman photoshopped the pictures and put the man in a pit.

Fridman has been getting requests from all corners of the world. Some of the users even have 'weird' request such as asking him to make them look 'bad' or to turn sheep into a goat. But the talented editor has an answer to all of them.

Read: UK PM Opposes Removal Of Statues From Country, Says History Cannot Be 'photoshopped'

Read: Man Photoshops Cat On New York’s Empire State Building; Twitterati Share Similar Pics

Read: Bubba Wallace Garage Photos Confirm It Was A Noose; Racer Warns Of Photoshopped Images

Recently, a Twitter user took to his official social media handle and posted a photo of his feline friend. But it came with a twist as the cat was on top of the Empire States Building.On June 28, 2020, a Twitter user by the handle name Michael’s Cat took to his official social media handle and posted a photoshopped version of his cat on top of New York’s Empire State Building, which holds the title of world’s tallest building in the past for 40 years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.