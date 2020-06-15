Dad Photoshops Pics To Make His Son Look Like Real Spider-Man; Netizens Laud Creativity

A ‘good dad’ recently took to Twitter to show how he fulfilled his son’s dream of being a Spider-Man with the help of photoshop. Twitter user Positive Jerry left netizens in awe when he shared the image of his son in Spider-Man costume. In the tweet, the father explained the story of how he turned his son into the popular superhero and how he came up with the ingenious idea of making the dream come true.

While sharing the image of his son in various positions, including the little one climbing up a wall and looking at the camera and another image of him against the roof, the father said that he edited himself out of the images. While speaking to an international media outlet, the ‘good dad’ said that his son could not get over how much he looked like a real Spider-Man. The father also said that the little one hasn’t literally taken off the costume since the pics.

My son got the spider man costume he's been wanting forever today. I held him up in various positions and then photoshopped myself out. Turned out pretty good! pic.twitter.com/aEqYEdSVhf — Positive Jerry™ (@SuperSartre) June 5, 2020

‘Real spider-man'

Since shared, the tweet has taken the internet by storm. With over seven lakh likes and 110,000 retweets, several netizens jokingly called the father a ‘liar’ and said that the little guy is ‘obviously a real Spider-Man’. One Twitter user wrote, “this is just spider-man, stop trying to trick us”. Another user added, “Did you photoshop your shadow out too- or are you just trying to hide the fact that he’s Spider-Man?!”.

Sounds awfully a lot like a cover story to hide the fact you have Spider-Man in your house. — MIKEYMEGAMEGA (@mikeymegamega) June 6, 2020

You don’t have to lie you can tell us your sons spider-man we can keep a secret. — Neko_Assassin (@Neko_Assassin) June 6, 2020

"Photoshopped" sure.... — 🌵🦕 Annus Cactus 🦕🌵 (@iamspiderbro) June 6, 2020

mans really thought he could post pics of the real spider-man and we wouldn’t notice — nicolĕ̈ • 71 • blm (@nicole_tuc) June 6, 2020

Stop lying. I know he’s the real Spider-Man — 🌙♡ paper crown (@dami_maris) June 6, 2020

He definitely absolutely for sure isn’t spider man at all. pic.twitter.com/AagRHVZYdu — Positive Jerry™ (@SuperSartre) June 6, 2020

