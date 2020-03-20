Man Serenades Mom Outside Her Senior Care Facility During Coronavirus Lockdown

With social distancing and isolation becoming a norm in many countries in order to fight the novel Coronavirus outbreak, a man's gesture to show up at his mother's senior care facility to cheer her up is winning hearts on social media. Pictures of David DeLoach, who went to his mother's facility to cheer her up, is doing rounds on social media. David's daughter Jenny DeLoach shared the pictures on Twitter which have since gone viral.

Jenny shared the pictures on social media where she wrote that she went to her grandmother's place to drop off some stuff as her facility is under lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. Jenny added that when she reached the facility she found her dad entertaining her grandmother and some of her friends with a guitar from outside the centre as he wasn't allowed inside.

My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown; I went to drop off some things for her & found my dad serenading her & her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit 😭❤️ #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/S4xghMSIro — Jenny DeLoach (@jennydeloach) March 16, 2020

The pictures have garnered more than 78,000 likes since it were uploaded on March 17. Netizens have flooded the post with heartwarming reactions applauding David's thoughtful gesture for his mother.

So cute!! — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) March 17, 2020

This is the best thing I've seen so far that's love right there — Brandon Davis (@Outlaw9111) March 17, 2020

What an awesome guy! — Thom Coghlan (@Thomcoghlan) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 10,000 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,45,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 17 the combined death toll stands at 5,520. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak.

