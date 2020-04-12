Video: Man Saved ‘just By A Wink’, Netizens Call It ‘divine Intervention’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures in a bid to entertain internet users. On April 12, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a person of ‘lucky’ man, who was saved just by a ‘wink’. The four-second video showed a car speeding towards the man and hitting the wall instead of the person who was leaning on it.

'Divine intervention'

In the video, one can see a yellow colour car approaching the camera at full speed. While the car seems to be in full control, it suddenly loses its balance and diverges from its path. The ‘lucky’ person who is standing on the sidewalk, while leaning on a wall, then realises that the car has lost its balance and is approaching him. Once the person realised that the car is going to hit him, he then suddenly leans inwards and is saved just by a ‘wink’.

If this is not luck, what it is? pic.twitter.com/Aq02OLmolE — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has been viewed more than 2,500 times. With several comments, netizens have called the person ‘lucky’. One Twitter user wrote, “They are people who cheated life”.

See his immediate reaction.. duty bound photographer.... 👌 — seshu (@seshu1709) April 12, 2020

It is beyond that...not less than a divine intervention..

This is how the supremo protects one who wish to..... — Haji Muhammad Altaf Ganai (@shahryaltaf1) April 12, 2020

Geee....... He just missed by a wink — TravelMG (@travelmg_in) April 12, 2020

Ofcourse it is luck ... — DR DHANANJAY SHIVAJI MORE (@DHANANJAYSHIV19) April 12, 2020

His BUMper got saved by another bumper — kamaleshas 🇮🇳 (@askamalesh_blr) April 12, 2020

It's something much beyond ,you can say

Good Luck — Yugal Thakur Vatsa (@VatsaYugal) April 12, 2020

GOD's grace — priya balu (@priyabalu_2000) April 12, 2020

Oh God..pure luck — Sulakshna (@jhasulakshna) April 12, 2020

