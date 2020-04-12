The Debate
The Debate
Video: Man Saved ‘just By A Wink’, Netizens Call It ‘divine Intervention’

What’s Viral

On April 12, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a person of ‘lucky’ man, who was saved just by a ‘wink’, netizens say that he 'cheated life'.

life

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures in a bid to entertain internet users. On April 12, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a person of ‘lucky’ man, who was saved just by a ‘wink’. The four-second video showed a car speeding towards the man and hitting the wall instead of the person who was leaning on it. 

'Divine intervention'

In the video, one can see a yellow colour car approaching the camera at full speed. While the car seems to be in full control, it suddenly loses its balance and diverges from its path. The ‘lucky’ person who is standing on the sidewalk, while leaning on a wall, then realises that the car has lost its balance and is approaching him. Once the person realised that the car is going to hit him, he then suddenly leans inwards and is saved just by a ‘wink’. 

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has been viewed more than 2,500 times. With several comments, netizens have called the person ‘lucky’. One Twitter user wrote, “They are people who cheated life”. 

