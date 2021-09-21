Man Shares Dad's 'handwritten Notes' On How To Book Uber; Netizens React To Viral Tweet

With basic services ranging from food to clothes to commute made available just a click away, the digital era has definitely created a revolution across the world. To avail of these facilities, one just needs to get acquainted with the technology. However, some people who grew up in an era when the paper was dominant, are still struggling with modern technologies. Recently, a Twitter user named Rahul Gupta tweeted a photo of his father's diary, which included instructions for booking an Uber cab through the mobile app. The tweet is complete with a photo depicting the steps written on a page of a diary. "My dad's notes on how to book an Uber," read the caption of the tweet.

The post attracted netizens' reactions since it was shared last week on September 14. As of now, it has garnered more than 8,800 likes and over 400 retweets and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, the viral tweet has also accumulated a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "My mum has similar notes for basically every app she uses - WhatsApp, Youtube etc. [sic]." "Wow. This is exactly how it's wired in next-gen subconsciously. In fact, this is a great way to teach tech to older gen [sic]," wrote another. "This is so wonderful to see! Yet, also feel that product teams are leaving a whole section of users behind. We need to serve our elderly users better [sic]," expressed a third. "Paper >>> Technology.. Tip for Uber..Offer Instruction set postcards in cabs for users to take home. My Dad took a lot of time to adjust smartphone from feature phone. Biggest fear if something wrong will happen..[sic]," shared a user.

Have a look at the post here:

My dad’s notes on how to book an Uber 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/StkHxdJCAQ — Rahul Gupta ㊗️ (@rahulrmv) September 14, 2021

Here are some reactions by users:

My mum has similar notes for basically every app she uses - WhatsApp, Youtube etc. — Manohar Kanapaka (@mkanapaka) September 14, 2021

Wow.

This is exactly how it's wired in next gen subconsciously.

Infact, this is a great way to teach tech to older gen. — Neelay Jain (@neelayjain) September 14, 2021

Actually going through this in real time as my gram can no longer drive. I think Uber is safer and superior to senior driving services, but elderly need more protections and better accessibility (app and safety) in order to best use it. — Annemaria Nicholson (@Annemaria_N) September 14, 2021

Paper >>> Technology..



Tip for Uber..Offer Instruction set post cards in cabs for users to take home..



My Dad took a lot of time to adjust smart phone from feature phone. Biggest fear if something wrong will happen.. — dkagarwal (@dkagarwal) September 14, 2021

Pakistani musician turns talks with cab drivers into 'sad tune'

It should be noted here that netizens were recently fascinated by a Pakistani musician who turned spontaneous talks with cab drivers into a "sad tune." Amna Riaz, a singer and YouTuber, posted a video to Instagram titled "Uber Conversations," in which she can be heard singing the chat between the cab driver and the passenger. "I’ve been told I make everything sound sad. I came across these Uber conversations through @notmanoj so I decided to test it out," she wrote along with the video.

Image: Twitter/ @ Rahul Gupta/ Unsplash