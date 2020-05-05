Man Showers Petals On Liquor Shop Queue In Delhi; Hails Them As Economy's Saviours; Watch

Soon after the Delhi government announced relaxations during the third phase of Covid lockdown in the National capital, long queues were seen outside the liquor shops. During this time, a man in Delhi showered flower petals on people standing in a queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. This comes amid significant criticism of this manner of behaviour outside liquor shops, which threatens to endanger citizens on account of floutation of social distancing.

A man showers petals in Delhi. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

'Special Corona Fee': CM

Chief Minister Arvind-Kejriwal led Delhi Government has imposed "Special Corona Fees" of 70% tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor, which will be applicable from Tuesday morning. The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the Coronavirus-forced lockdown, but there will be a steep rise in the prices of retails liquor bottles.

In a late-night notification, the Finance Department of the Delhi government said, "70 percent of the maximum retail price (will be levied) on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption..."

Meanwhile, Delhi Excise Commissioner has written to Delhi Police Commissioner stating, "Directions may be conveyed to field functionaries that liquor vends of four government corporations as per list finalised by them in pursuance to order of this department should be allowed to function from 9 AM to 6:30 PM."

COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said.No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on Monday. Of the total 64 fatalities reported till date, 33 were aged 60 and above, making over 51 per cent of the deaths, they said. Twenty of them were aged between 50-59 and 11 were less than 50 years, the officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 4,549, including 64 deaths.

