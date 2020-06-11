VIRAL: Farmer Takes Revenge From Locust After Crops Being Destroyed, Makes It Plough Field

As coronavirus was raging havoc across India and the world, the country faced a crisis with locust attacks reported in several states. According to reports, locusts destroyed crops in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, where farmers suffered huge loss due to the yearly happening. However, one farmer decided to take revenge on the crop-destroying insect, the video of which went viral on various social media platforms.

In the one-minute long viral video, a locust can be seen pulling a miniature ploughing cart after it was tied to the pulley by a man who decided to avenge his fellow farmers' loss. According to reports, the man who tied the locust from the miniature ploughing cart and made it plough the field also suffered a huge loss after a swarm of locusts destroyed his crops. The man finally took his revenge from the insect as it appears in the video.

Locust attacks in India

Locust attacks have also been reported from states such as Gujarat and Haryana, while Delhi and Odisha are on high alert. Locust attacks are reported every year during the summertime, however, this time it is being termed as the worst attack in 27 years. The locust which reportedly bred and matured in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province reached Rajasthan on May 22. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have deployed drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders and sprayers at pre-identified border locations.

