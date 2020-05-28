Video: Farmers Use DJ And Loud Music To Scare Off Locusts In Uttar Pradesh

After coronavirus pandemic and cyclone Amphan, India faces yet another crisis with locust attacks being reported in several parts of the country. According to reports, locusts have destroyed crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and have now entered Uttar Pradesh, where they are swarming around damaging farms. Media reports suggest that locusts could soon head towards Maharashtra, where farmers are already facing a water crisis with peak summer arriving in the state.

However, farmers in Uttar Pradesh have resorted to playing loud music and making noises to deal with locusts and to minimize the potential damage. Rahul Srivastav, a police officer from India's most populous state took to his Twitter handle to share how farmers in Jhansi are dealing with the situation. "DJ isn't just for music and dance but it can also be used in keeping locusts away. You can also use utensils or make loud noises from mouth to keep them away," Srivastav captioned the post along with a video.

Netizens on social media are calling it Indian jugaad with some terming it a great idea. A user named Bharti said, "We Indians are so fast in creating new ways, whatever the situation be." Another user pointed out the disadvantage of using loud music as he commented, "It's good to keep it away, but still it will go to other farms and cause the damage. Can't we destroy the locust, when it's coming towards the farm. Attract it towards a perfume or vegetation and use fire or blades to kill it by forced penetration."

Great idea Sir 😂😂👍🏻 — Anshi Verma (@anshu_v20) May 27, 2020

Ingenious idea👏👏👌 — Payal Singh (@Paayalsinngh) May 27, 2020

Maybe they are dancing to the music 😂 — Dipz🌻 (@deepa98thakur) May 27, 2020

Locust attacks in India

Locust attacks have also been reported from states such as Gujarat and Haryana, while Delhi and Odisha are on high alert. Locust attacks are reported every year during the summertime, however, this time it is being termed as the worst attack in 27 years. The locust which reportedly bred and matured in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province reached Rajasthan on May 22. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have deployed drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders and sprayers at pre-identified border locations.

